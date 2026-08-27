Agilyx ASA H1 2026: Strategic transformation completed with GreenDot consolidated for the first time

OSLO, Norway, 27 August 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (Euronext Oslo Børs: AGLX) (Frankfurt: 5 NQ) (OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") today publishes its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the first half 2026.

Agilyx is the majority owner of a leading European plastic waste recycling platform positioned to capitalize on regulatory-driven demand for recycled plastic. The H1 2026 results reflect the comprehensive strategic reset during the period, including the ownership in GreenDot Global ("GreenDot") being raised to 50.1%, the previously announced Cyclyx restructuring and exit from all US-based joint ventures, as well as a significant repayment of senior debt.

Consolidation of GreenDot and a strong impact on financial performance:

Revenue of EUR 85.1 million reflecting GreenDot consolidated from 20 April 2026

EBITDA negative by EUR 1.9 million, reflecting a positive contribution from GreenDot of EUR 2.7 million, offset by EUR 4.5 million of losses at Agilyx level, including EUR 1.4 million of one-off costs mainly reflecting the convertible bond financing in the period

Net profit of EUR 9.7 million reflects a combined EUR 30.2 million of non-cash accounting gains from the change of control in GreenDot and Cyclyx, respectively, as well as a gain on the bargain purchase of Anviplas

GreenDot growing through mechanical recycling acquisitions

GreenDot reported EUR 229 million of revenue in H1 2026, 5% up on the prior year period, while EBITDA was EUR 8.9 million

The results reflect the acquisitions of Forplast (Italy) in November 2025 and RG Group (France) in February 2026. The acquisition of Anviplas (Spain) announced in June did not have an operational impact in the period.

CEO Ranjeet Bhatia comments:

"H1 2026 marked a turning point for Agilyx. We have transformed the Group to focus on a profitable and growing European recycling platform, while simplifying our business and strengthening our balance sheet. With GreenDot at the center of our strategy, we enter the second half with a clear focus on profitable growth and building long-term shareholder value."

Liquidity and financial position

As of 30 June 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 54.5 million, while net interest-bearing debt was EUR 88.1 million, both with GreenDot fully consolidated.

Outlook

The Company is substantially on track to achieve its ambitions with GreenDot expected to generate EUR 19 million of EBITDA in 2026.

GreenDot's EBITDA reflects acquisition and turnaround costs of Anviplas, which were not included in earlier forecasts. Through increased product quality and capacity, and strong regulatory tailwinds, all three mechanical recycling acquisitions are expected to contribute significant growth in 2027 and onwards.

Investor Event

Agilyx will host a virtual Business Update Presentation on August 27, 2026, at 15:30 CEST

Join the meeting by following the link

https://www.appairtime.com/event/9dc44347-5317-4b2e-87e1-2ee7abd7886b

The event will be conducted in English and will include a Q&A session. A replay will be available at www.agilyx.com/investors/reports-presentations.

About Agilyx

Agilyx ASA is a leading global investment platform supporting the development of plastic waste feedstock supply to the recycling industry. Through its majority holding in GreenDot Global, Europe's largest waste plastic recycling platform, Agilyx has access to large volumes of post-use plastic and advanced sorting and recycling infrastructure in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Through arcLABS, Agilyx provides characterization and identification services for plastic streams that can be converted into feedstock matched to recycling processes. Agilyx also markets Styrenyx, its proprietary chemical recycling technology for polystyrene waste. By enabling the shift from a linear "make-take-waste" model to a circular economy, Agilyx helps solve the plastic waste crisis and supports the global transition to a low-carbon future.

Inquiries: [email protected]

Learn more at: www.agilyx.com

For media resources, visit: https://www.agilyx.com/media-room/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/agilyx-asa-h1-2026--strategic-transformation-completed-with-greendot-consolidated-for-the-first-time,c4388465

The following files are available for download: