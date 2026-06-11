AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

BETHESDA, Md., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the outstanding depositary shares1 of the following series of preferred stock for the second quarter 2026:

Series of Preferred Stock

Ticker

Per Annum

Dividend Rate

Dividend Per

Depositary Share1 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate

AGNCN

9.05213%2

$0.57204 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate

AGNCM

8.27313%3

$0.52282 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate

AGNCO

8.93413%4

$0.56459 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate

AGNCP

8.63813%5

$0.54880 7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset

AGNCL

7.750%6

$0.48438 8.750% Series H Fixed-Rate

AGNCZ

8.750 %

$0.54688





1. Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock. 2. The Series C Depositary Shares accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 5.111% per annum. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending July 14, 2026 is 9.05213% per annum. 3. The Series D Depositary Shares accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 4.332% per annum. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending July 14, 2026 is 8.27313% per annum. 4. The Series E Depositary Shares accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 4.993% per annum. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending July 14, 2026 is 8.93413% per annum. 5. The Series F Depositary Shares accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus 0.26161% plus 4.697% per annum. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending July 14, 2026 is 8.63813% per annum. 6. The Series G Depositary Shares will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2027 at a fixed rate of 7.75% per annum. From and including October 15, 2027, the dividend rate will reset during each reset period at a fixed rate equal to the five year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 4.39% per annum.

The dividend for each series of outstanding preferred stock is payable on July 15, 2026 to holders of record as of July 1, 2026.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

Founded in 2008, AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) is a leading investor in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency MBS), which benefit from a guarantee against credit losses by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. We invest on a leveraged basis, financing our Agency MBS assets primarily through repurchase agreements, and utilize dynamic risk management strategies intended to protect the value of our portfolio from interest rate and other market risks.

AGNC has a track record of providing favorable long-term returns for our stockholders through substantial monthly dividend income, with over $15 billion of common stock dividends paid since inception. Our business is a significant source of private capital for the U.S. residential housing market, and our team has extensive experience managing mortgage assets across market cycles. To learn more about The Premier Agency Residential Mortgage REIT, please visit www.AGNC.com, follow us on LinkedIn and X, and sign up for Investor Alerts.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.