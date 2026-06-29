AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, after normal trading hours.

Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast :

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com, or directly via the link here.

Via Phone :

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 437.900.0527 or toll-free 1.888.510.2154 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.

Replay Archive :

Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 02161 #. The conference call replay will expire on August 30, 2026.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited