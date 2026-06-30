Agoro Carbon Marks Five Years of Verified Soil Carbon and Producer Growth as Carbon Markets Continue to Evolve

Since launching in 2021, Agoro Carbon has expanded into 34 states with more than 600 producers and 2.5 million acres enrolled across the U.S. Approximately 70% of those acres are rangeland, supporting 150,000 head of cattle. To date, the company has paid more than $30 million in prepayments directly to farmers and ranchers through its carbon program to help transition them to regenerative agriculture practices.

Agoro Carbon's commitment to rigorous measurement, reporting and verification (MRV), durable carbon storage and strong producer partnerships helped secure one of the largest soil-based carbon removals commitments in the market: a 12-year agreement with Microsoft to deliver 2.6 million carbon removal credits, reinforcing growing demand for scientifically verified, durable carbon removals.

More than 100,000 soil samples from row crop and pastureland growers have also been collected over the past five years in the program. The company's sampling design, laboratory analysis and quality assurance and control (QA/QC) procedures have produced an average measurement margin of error far below the typical industry benchmark. Agoro Carbon's dedication to robust data collection and grower collaboration has earned the program certification under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard using their Improved Agricultural Land Management methodology (VM0042). The guidance from these methods, along with Agoro Carbon's portfolio and program execution, deliver high-integrity carbon credits.

Rigorous MRV and strong farmer and rancher relationships help ensure that sequestered soil carbon remains in the ground. Agoro's payment model further supports long-term adoption by combining upfront payments, payments upon credit issuance, and fixed pricing regardless of market conditions, helping producers maintain regenerative practices over time.

"Our next chapter is focused on elevating the standard: issuing more durable, scientifically verified carbon credits that reward our enrolled growers for their stewardship," said Elliot Formal, CEO of Agoro Carbon.

As producers continue navigating weather volatility, rising input costs and shifting sustainability expectations across the agricultural supply chain, interest in carbon programs is increasingly centered on long-term operational value alongside additional revenue opportunities.

Discussions have shifted from being solely around carbon credits to now evaluating how carbon practices can support broader co-benefits such as improving soil structure, increasing water holding capacity, reducing erosion, improving biodiversity and building resilience during extreme weather conditions.

Steve Rapp, a long-time Agoro Carbon grower, grew up in Texas and runs his family operation raising cattle, cotton, wheat and canola. Steve has a "back to the prairie" approach and Agoro Carbon was one of the few carbon companies working with ranch and pastureland when he began his research.

"Input costs got so high, we were looking for anything that might be another source of revenue to make our bottom line. Back in mid-2020, I started seeing articles. It seemed like every other magazine, I'd see something about carbon farming," said Rapp. "I can already see positives. With a financial transfusion it helps you feel more positive about doing things."

For Brian Miller, an Indiana row crop farmer who has been part of Agoro Carbon for over four years, change is a mindset. Due to growing concerns about erosion and soil health, Brian chose to pursue regenerative agriculture practices to preserve his farm for future generations.

"If things don't change, they can't grow. So, we try to change a little something all the time. We're always learning. Always changing. Always evolving," said Miller.

That grower relationship is also what makes the credits durable. Roughly 40% of Agoro's team works directly with enrolled producers day-to-day, providing the agronomic support that keeps growers in practices throughout their contracts and beyond, keeping carbon in the ground.

"Financial incentives get people to the table, but operational excellence keeps them there," said Formal. "That combination is what will keep moving this industry forward."

To learn more, visit agorocarbonalliance.com.

About Agoro Carbon Alliance

Agoro Carbon Alliance partners with farmers and ranchers to implement practical conservation practices that support soil health, operational resiliency and carbon outcomes. Through farmer-focused carbon programs, Agoro Carbon helps producers create new revenue opportunities while supporting long-term agricultural sustainability. More information on Agoro Carbon is available at www.agorocarbonalliance.com.

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SOURCE Agoro Carbon Alliance