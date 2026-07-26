AG&P Industrial Launches Next-Gen 85-Hectare Module Fabrication Yard in San Pascual, Batangas, Philippines

State-of-the-art facility to be purpose-built for global delivery of plug-and-play, standard-to-high-precision modular solutions for the energy (LNG, petroleum, clean and renewable fuels), power, refining, chemicals, digital and industrial infrastructure, debottlenecking supply chains and lowering carbon footprint while optimizing cost and delivery schedules

BATANGAS, Philippines, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AG&P Industrial (Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company of Manila, Inc.), a leading Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPFCIC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and Technical Services company, officially broke ground on July 24, 2026 on a new 85-hectare module fabrication yard in San Pascual, Batangas, Philippines. With an annual fabrication capacity of 80,000 metric tons, this state-of-the-art facility will serve to fulfill global delivery demand across the energy (LNG, petroleum, clean and renewable fuels), power, refining, chemicals, digital and industrial infrastructure sectors. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by AG&P Industrial's senior leadership team and key local government officials.

(L-R) Mr. Noel Nocon, VP HSE, ESG & Compliance, AG&P Industrial; Ms. Anupam Ahuja, Managing Director, AG&P Industrial; Mr. Roberto Juanchito Dispo, Chairman, AG&P Industrial; Hon. Roumel Aguila, Vice Mayor, Municipality of San Pascual, Batangas; Mr. Alex Gamboa, President & CEO, AG&P Industrial; and Mr. Sven Eikmeier, VP Supply Chain, Yard Management & Equipment Maintenance, at the groundbreaking ceremony of AG&P Industrial’s 85-hectare fabrication facility in San Pascual, Batangas

For over 40 years, AG&P Industrial's Batangas Heavy Fabrication Yard in Bauan, Batangas served as the heart of the company's operations, successfully delivering some of the world's most complex modular and infrastructure projects. With the Bauan site becoming a major part of national infrastructure development, in support of the Philippines' broader economic agenda, AG&P Industrial's decision to shift to its new facility in San Pascual aligns with the company's next phase of growth powered by a high-capacity, cutting-edge facility.

The new purpose-built San Pascual manufacturing site will drive the future productivity, safety, and quality benchmark of industrial construction and solve for supply chain bottlenecks to meet the evolving demands of fast-growing industries. The facility will fully leverage Modstruction™, AG&P Industrial's proprietary execution system that dramatically reduces project costs and accelerates delivery schedules by shifting traditional field construction into a controlled environment, where skilled workers deliver to multiple international standards globally. Featuring its own dedicated wharf, advanced assembly areas, and specialized load out with potential drydock capabilities, the facility is designed to optimize execution certainty, while maintaining the flexibility required for complex, capital-intensive global projects.

Alex Gamboa, President and CEO of AG&P Industrial, said: "The groundbreaking symbolizes a major new chapter in AG&P Industrial's history, while honoring our 126-year heritage. Our new world-class yard in San Pascual is a strategic investment for our future, with ability to execute over half-billion-dollar value projects annually from around the world. Applying our proprietary Modstruction™ solution, AG&P Industrial takes the global center stage as a partner of choice in resolving project delivery constraints while offering operational excellence and high-quality-safety performance. We remain committed to supporting the long-term growth of the industries we serve and the sustainable development of the communities where we operate."

Anupam Ahuja, Managing Director, AG&P Industrial, said: "Our investment in the San Pascual module fabrication yard represents the turning point, a transformative milestone of the company, as we scale our global delivery capabilities built on the foundation of our solid credentials and legacy. By integrating cutting-edge technology, our inherent skilled workforce imbued in a culture of safety and quality, and heavy load-out infrastructure into this new facility, we significantly boost our capacity to serve high-value industrial sectors worldwide, secure supply chains and reinforce our position as a preferred partner for complex global infrastructure across diverse sectors."

Construction is expected to commence soon, with target fabrication readiness by late Q4 2026 and quayside operations slated for Q4 2027.

About AG&P Industrial

Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila, Inc. (AG&P Industrial) is a leading diversified, full-asset lifecycle engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPFCIC) infrastructure development and operations and maintenance (O&M) company. Leveraging its proprietary Modstruction™ methodology, the company delivers complex, high-impact modular infrastructure—including LNG terminals, refineries, petrochemical plants, utilities, digital and renewable energy systems—for marquee clients across the globe in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. Backed by over a century of operational heritage, AG&P Industrial provides speed, certainty, and scalability with world leading safety and quality standards, with a lower carbon footprint necessary to build cleaner, future-ready industrial solutions.

For more information, visit www.agp-industrial.com.

SOURCE AG&P Industrial