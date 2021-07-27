Agrawal named CEO of SCRAM Systems + LifeSafer

"It is an honor to be a part of an organization with such a noble mission," said Agrawal. Tweet this

"It is an honor to be a part of an organization with such a noble mission, and I am extremely optimistic about the potential in our collective future in the U.S. and abroad," said Agrawal. "We will continue to innovate, serve as a trusted partner for our customers, and provide the critical technology and analytics that improve societal outcomes and reduce recidivism."

By combining SCRAM Systems' industry-leading alcohol and location monitoring products, software solutions, and mobile applications for client monitoring and engagement, with LifeSafer's ignition interlock and portable alcohol monitoring products, the company offers a full spectrum of solutions for the criminal justice market.

SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer share a common set of values and commitment to their customers, including court systems, law enforcement, community supervision programs, treatment facilities, and other partners in North America and internationally. The unified company delivers solutions that improve public safety, enable people to make better decisions, and empower the judicial system to fulfill its mission of getting lives back on track.

"Our organization is poised for success with Abhi in this role," said Marc Jourlait, Chairman of the Board, SCRAM Systems and LMG Holdings. "He brings the perfect combination of strategy and vision, along with a bullish approach for identifying opportunities, anticipating and responding to customer needs, and leading the field in product enhancement and innovation."

About SCRAM Systems + LifeSafer

The joining of SCRAM Systems and LifeSafer brings a full spectrum of offender monitoring technologies that includes ignition interlock systems, continuous transdermal alcohol monitoring, remote breath/portable alcohol monitoring, GPS, standalone RF/house arrest technology, web-based reporting and communications tools, software solutions, and ISO-certified monitoring services and support. The company's combined presence includes approximately 800 staff, 130,000 end-customers, three main company sites (Raleigh/Durham, NC; Cincinnati, OH; and Littleton, CO), and a blossoming international presence.

SOURCE SCRAM Systems

Related Links

http://www.scramsystems.com/

