Agroz Inc. Awarded Superbrands 2026 Title, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading AI-Farming and Vertically Integrated AgTech Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz" or the "Company"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing and operating Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms, today announced that it has been awarded the Superbrands 2026 title. The recognition highlights Agroz's strong brand reputation, market leadership and continued commitment to excellence within the agricultural technology and fresh produce industries.

Agroz celebrates its recognition as a Superbrands 2026 award recipient.

The Superbrands Award is one of the world's most respected marks of branding excellence, awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional quality, reliability, brand distinction and consumer trust. This recognition reinforces Agroz's position as a trusted AgTech brand known by farmers, investors, consumers and businesses alike.

Agroz is a vertically integrated AgTech company with a business model that spans the full agriculture value chain. From farmers and investors who own farms where Agroz designs, builds and operates modern farms, to consumers and businesses that expect only the best Agroz Fresh high-quality produce at supermarkets, restaurants, hotels and food service companies, Agroz continues to deliver technology-driven farming solutions and premium fresh produce to the market.

Agroz is also recognized as the first Southeast Asian AgTech company to successfully complete an Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on Nasdaq, trading under the ticker symbol AGRZ. This milestone further strengthens the Company's position as a regional AgTech leader with global ambitions.

Through its AI-Farming approach, Agroz integrates advanced agricultural technology, data-driven farm management and Controlled Environment Agriculture systems to improve farming efficiency, consistency, quality and sustainability. The Company's AI-Farming solutions are designed to support the future of food production by enabling cleaner, smarter and more reliable farming operations.

"Receiving the Superbrands Award is a significant milestone for Agroz Inc. and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Gerard Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Agroz Inc. "This achievement reflects the trust our customers, partners, investors and stakeholders place in us, and it motivates us to continue advancing the agricultural industry through innovation, AI-Farming and impactful solutions."

Over the years, Agroz has established itself as a leading AgTech company by combining technology, farm operations and fresh produce distribution under one integrated platform. Its solutions serve a wide range of stakeholders, including farm owners, investors, retailers, restaurants, hotels, food service companies and end consumers who seek clean, fresh and high-quality produce.

The Superbrands 2026 recognition further strengthens Agroz's position as a trusted and influential brand within the regional and global agricultural technology ecosystem. As the Company continues its growth journey, Agroz remains committed to empowering the agriculture sector through technological advancement, sustainable farming practices, strategic industry collaboration and the delivery of high-quality fresh produce.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing and operating indoor and outdoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide-free, fresh and nutritious vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, while educating the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprising digitally automated hardware systems that enable the management of vertical farm conditions, as well as software solutions that support the organization and operation of vertical farms. Through its AI-Farming model and integrated AgTech platform, Agroz supports farm owners, investors, retailers, restaurants, hotels, food service companies and consumers by delivering advanced farming solutions and high-quality fresh produce across the agriculture value chain.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes," or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Agroz. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, business expansion, market positioning, technological development and operational performance. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, as more fully described in Agroz's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

SOURCE Agroz Inc