AI Can Capture Conversations. But Who Turns Them Into Action?

A pocket-sized AI workmate that turns everyday conversations into follow-up emails, presentation drafts, and finished action lists, and makes AI easier to use for everyone.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI has become increasingly powerful, helping people generate content, answer questions, and process information faster than ever. Yet for many users, putting AI into daily workflows still feels complicated. Learning prompts, switching between tools, and building AI workflows can create barriers before users ever experience the value AI can bring.

Comu Action Pro is designed to change that.

Comu Action Pro

As a pocket-sized AI workmate, Comu Action Pro helps users capture conversations, understand what matters, and turn discussions into practical outcomes, from follow-up emails and presentation drafts to action lists and organized insights. Instead of asking users to learn how to work with AI, Comu is built around a simpler idea:

AI should adapt to people, not the other way around.

Beyond Notes. Into Action.

Traditional AI voice recorders have made capturing conversations easier. But recording is only the beginning. The real challenge starts after the conversation ends.

A meeting creates decisions. An interview creates insights. A customer conversation creates opportunities. But turning those moments into emails, presentations, tasks, and next steps still requires time and manual effort.

That is the work that often fills the 30 minutes after a meeting ends: writing follow-up emails, organizing action items, and turning notes into presentations.

Comu Action Pro goes beyond transcription and summaries by using AI to transform conversations into practical work outputs. Instead of leaving users with another transcript to review, Comu helps turn conversations into actions:

Follow-up Emails

Transform conversations into structured follow-up drafts, helping users quickly communicate decisions and next steps.

Transform conversations into structured follow-up drafts, helping users quickly communicate decisions and next steps. Action Items & Task Lists

Identify key decisions, responsibilities, and next steps so important details are captured and easier to act on.

Identify key decisions, responsibilities, and next steps so important details are captured and easier to act on. Presentation Drafts

Turn discussions and ideas into organized presentation outlines, reducing the time spent structuring information.

Turn discussions and ideas into organized presentation outlines, reducing the time spent structuring information. Structured Notes & Summaries

Create clear summaries and organized insights that make conversations easier to review, share, and apply.

By moving beyond recording and note-taking, Comu Action Pro helps users capture conversations, understand what matters, and create meaningful outputs from every discussion.

Capture Every Conversation, Wherever Work Happens

Important ideas rarely happen in perfect environments. They happen during meetings, customer conversations, interviews, networking events, and moments of inspiration.

Comu Action Pro is built with dedicated hardware designed specifically for capturing real-world conversations, so users can focus on the discussion instead of the technology:

6-microphone adaptive array for improved voice capture in group settings

for improved voice capture in group settings AI-powered noise reduction to handle complex, noisy environments

to handle complex, noisy environments Up to 70 hours of recording capability for long meetings, full-day interviews, and travel

Understand What Matters, Not Just What Was Said

Recording words is easy. Understanding meaning is where AI creates real value.

Comu Action Pro uses AI to identify the important information within a conversation, helping users recognize key decisions, important topics, responsibilities, and next steps. Rather than leaving users with another transcript to review, Comu transforms conversations into structured insight.

Make Every Conversation More Productive

The value of AI is not just saving information. It's helping people complete work.

Comu Action Pro converts conversations into practical outputs, including follow-up email drafts, presentation outlines, action lists, and organized summaries. It cuts out the repetitive work that usually follows a meeting or conversation, so users spend less time processing information and more time moving ideas forward.

Designed for Everyone, Not Just AI Experts

Many AI tools require users to understand prompts, learn workflows, or connect multiple applications before they become useful. Comu takes a different approach, and it starts with a single dedicated AI button built into the device.

No need to learn complicated workflows or master prompt writing. Users simply press the button and speak naturally, just as they would with a colleague. Comu helps transform those conversations into actionable tasks, organized ideas, follow-up emails, and presentation drafts. That one design choice is what actually lowers the barrier to using AI. It removes the steps that usually stand between having an idea and doing something with it, so people don't need to learn how AI works before they can benefit from it.

Whether someone is an AI expert or just beginning to explore it, Comu Action Pro makes advanced AI capabilities easier to access.

Why Dedicated Hardware Still Matters

With smartphones already capable of recording audio, why create another device?

Because capturing important conversations requires more than a recording function. A phone's recording is easily interrupted by calls and notifications, and its microphone typically hears whoever happens to be closest to it, not necessarily the person speaking. Dedicated hardware removes that friction, offering faster access when important moments happen, a distraction-free experience, and audio performance built specifically for real conversations rather than borrowed from a general-purpose device.

Comu Action Pro isn't designed to replace your phone. It's designed to do one thing better: turning conversations into outcomes, whether that's a team meeting, an interview, a customer discussion, or a creative brainstorm. With support for 113+ languages and long-lasting battery performance, it's built to keep up with individuals and teams across a wide range of real-world conversations.

Built Around Business-Grade Data Protection

Many of the conversations Comu Action Pro captures involve sensitive information: client details, internal decisions, unreleased plans. Comu's security program is built around business data protection requirements, with support for standards and frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC II.

For teams handling confidential conversations on a daily basis, that protection isn't a footnote. It's part of what makes the device usable in real business settings, not just casual note-taking.

Limited-Time Launch Offer

From August 12 through September 13, 2026, customers can purchase Comu Action Pro for $169.99 with promo code COMULAUNCH20 at checkout.

Offer availability, promo code eligibility and inventory may vary by sales channel. Terms and conditions apply.

About Comu

Comu is building a new generation of AI productivity tools that help people move from capturing information to acting on it.

Originally developed as Comulytic, Comu has evolved beyond AI note-taking into an AI workmate that combines dedicated hardware with intelligent workflows. Comu believes AI should not add complexity to everyday work. It should make work simpler, more natural, and more productive.

For more information, please visit: https://store.comu.com/

SOURCE Comu