AI, Climate Change Adaptation, and Humanitarian Crisis Response: Planet Classroom Unveils June 2026 Global Film Premieres

From Extreme Weather Science and Cybersecurity to Indigenous Cultural Preservation — New Releases Spotlight the Systems Shaping Humanity's Future

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As climate change accelerates and artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes global systems, Planet Classroom announces six new June releases exploring how societies can build resilient, human-centered solutions. Featuring leading voices including Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon of Texas A&M University and the humanitarian work of Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, the films translate urgent global challenges into accessible, action-driven storytelling.

Climate Change Adaptation and Extreme Weather Science

In Net Zero Speaks to John Nielsen-Gammon, host Pranav Kumar Gahadwal interviews the Texas State Climatologist and Regents Professor at Texas A&M University to explain the science behind intensifying droughts, flooding, and extreme heat.

Key Insights:

Warmer air holds more moisture, increasing extreme rainfall intensity

Regions like Texas face both drought and flash flooding due to climate variability

Rapid storm intensification is reducing preparation time for communities

The Takeaway:

Climate adaptation is now a daily operational requirement for infrastructure, cities, and disaster preparedness.

Indigenous Cultural Preservation and Women's Leadership

Personas de Pixan (Spirits of the Soul), directed by Dominique Sample and produced by Anita Ganju, brings viewers into the lives of Indigenous women in Guatemala working to preserve culture and expand opportunity.

Focus:

The Asociación de Mujeres de las Alturas (AMA)

Community-driven leadership and empowerment

Protection of Indigenous identity and heritage

The Takeaway:

Cultural resilience is sustained through local leadership and collective action.

Artificial Intelligence in Workplace Learning and Cybersecurity

Two June releases highlight how AI is transforming both productivity and protection:

Smarter Learning With Sana Labs (Created by Ashton Thoburn)

Explores AI-powered learning systems used by companies like Polestar

Demonstrates personalized training, faster content creation, and increased engagement

Can AI Stop Cyber Attacks Before They Start (Created by Brittney Lopez)

Examines Deep Instinct's deep learning cybersecurity model

Shows how AI can prevent ransomware, malware, and zero-day attacks before execution

The Takeaway:

AI is shifting systems from reactive to proactive — in both learning and security.

Humanitarian Crisis Response and Food Security

World Central Kitchen — Feeding Hope in Crisis Zones Across the Globe, created by Collin Taylor, highlights the global impact of the nonprofit founded by Chef José Andrés.

Impact Highlights:

Rapid-response meal delivery in disaster zones and conflict regions

Partnerships with local chefs and food systems

Long-term resilience through food infrastructure and education

The Takeaway:

Food is not only survival — it is dignity, stability, and human connection.

Storytelling, Imagination, and Cultural Tradition

Mr Moore's Gift, directed by Adam Senior and curated by KIDS FIRST! Film Festival, offers a dreamlike exploration of the origins of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Focus:

Blending historical storytelling with imagination

Introducing younger audiences to literary heritage

Reinforcing storytelling as a cultural bridge across generations

The Takeaway:

Stories preserve identity — and imagination keeps them alive.

A Global Perspective on Systems That Matter

C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom, states:

"These stories reflect a defining truth — the systems we design today will determine how humanity navigates tomorrow. From climate adaptation to AI and humanitarian response, our choices shape outcomes."

Watch June's New Climate and AI Stories on YouTube

June Back Catalogue Spotlight

Planet Classroom also highlights four standout films from its global archive. The Brightest Star by Tuomas Tuppurainen is a visually stunning, dialogue-free meditation on childhood and loss. The White Glove, directed by Arman Taheri, explores trust and perception through psychological suspense. Lori Belilove and The Belilovables celebrates the legacy of Isadora Duncan through youth dance and arts education. Self Portraits, created by Grant Lee Bomar and Dean Lee Bomar, examines identity and guilt through abstract storytelling. Together, these films demonstrate the enduring power of cinema to provoke reflection, emotion, and dialogue across cultures and generations.

About Net Zero Speaks

Net Zero Speaks is an internationally recognized climate leadership series co-produced by Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement. The series connects youth climate leaders with policymakers, scientists, and sustainability experts to advance climate adaptation, net-zero implementation, biodiversity protection, and climate accountability.

About the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement

Climate change poses increasing risks over time, directly affecting youth (ages 10–24), who make up nearly 25% of the global population. The POP Movement empowers young people to actively address climate challenges. Co-founded by the late Dr. Rajendra Kumar Pachauri and Dr. Ash Pachauri, the movement advances youth engagement in climate action worldwide.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network