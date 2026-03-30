AI Cost-Saving Efforts Stall Without Clear ROI, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

Mounting cost pressures and economic uncertainty are forcing organizations to look beyond traditional cost-cutting measures, but many still struggle to translate AI investments into measurable financial outcomes. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that while AI has matured into a viable cost-optimization lever, unclear ROI, scattered use cases, and stalled pilots continue to limit its impact. The firm's newly published blueprint, Cut Costs by Leveraging AI Solutions, offers a practical, vendor-neutral framework to help IT, finance, and business leaders identify and prioritize high-impact AI initiatives that deliver measurable savings.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - As organizations face ongoing economic volatility, pressure to reduce costs while maintaining innovation and service quality continues to intensify. At the same time, traditional cost-cutting methods are delivering diminishing returns, leaving leaders with fewer viable options to improve financial performance. New findings from Info-Tech Research Group indicate that although AI is widely viewed as a strategic cost lever, many organizations struggle to convert early experimentation into measurable savings. The firm's blueprint, Cut Costs by Leveraging AI Solutions, offers a structured approach to help CIOs, CFOs, and other leaders identify, prioritize, and scale AI use cases based on ROI, feasibility, and speed to value.

Info-Tech Research Group's Cut Costs by Leveraging AI Solutions blueprint outlines a framework to help IT, finance, and business leaders identify and prioritize high-impact AI initiatives that deliver measurable savings. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group International Inc.)

"The conversation has shifted from 'Where can we use AI?' to 'Where will AI create the biggest financial impact, fastest?'," says Harshita Bordiya, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Leaders need to treat AI like an investment portfolio, prioritizing initiatives that deliver measurable savings and stopping those that don't. Without that discipline, most efforts will remain stuck in experimentation and fail to produce real financial outcomes."

While AI adoption continues to expand, Info-Tech's research shows that many initiatives stall before delivering tangible value, often due to unclear business cases, fragmented ownership, and a lack of consistent prioritization methods. Organizations often pursue too many use cases without a clear link to cost reduction, making it difficult to demonstrate impact or secure continued investment. The firm notes that successful AI adoption requires a deliberate focus on ROI, along with transparency, role redesign, and targeted training to ensure employees are equipped to work alongside AI-enabled processes.

Info-Tech's Framework for Building a Cost-Effective AI Roadmap

To address these challenges, the firm's Cut Costs by Leveraging AI Solutions blueprint outlines a strategic methodology to help organizations turn AI initiatives into measurable cost savings:

Phase 1: Identify AI-Driven Cost Opportunities – IT, finance, and operations teams assess key cost drivers, explore AI opportunity domains, and define use cases with the highest potential for financial impact.

IT, finance, and operations teams assess key cost drivers, explore AI opportunity domains, and define use cases with the highest potential for financial impact. Phase 2: Prioritize and Select Cost-Cutting Opportunities – CIOs and CFOs collaborate with cross-functional leaders to evaluate use cases, map impact against effort, and quantify expected ROI to guide investment decisions.

Info-Tech's Cut Costs by Leveraging AI Solutions blueprint includes detailed frameworks, case studies, and a hands-on ROI calculator to help organizations model financial outcomes and prioritize initiatives with confidence. By applying these insights, IT and business leaders can move beyond fragmented experimentation and adopt a disciplined, ROI-driven approach to AI, enabling more effective cost optimization while maintaining performance and growth.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Harshita Bordiya, and access to the complete Cut Costs by Leveraging AI Solutions blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group International Inc.