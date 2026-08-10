AI-Driven Development Is Outpacing Traditional Application Security, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Traditional secure software development lifecycle practices are struggling to keep pace with AI-assisted development, expanding application and API attack surfaces, and increasingly automated delivery environments. Info-Tech Research Group advises organizations to evolve conventional SSDLCs into intelligent, capabilities-driven models that embed adaptive security throughout the software lifecycle. The global IT research and advisory firm's blueprint, Develop a Strategic Plan for Intelligent Application Security, offers practical, step-by-step guidance and tools to help leaders assess application security maturity, prioritize capabilities, and build a strategic roadmap for evolving risks.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now a primary target for threat actors, yet many organizations still rely on traditional secure software development lifecycles (SSDLCs) that limit their ability to respond to evolving risk. Recent research from Info-Tech Research Group shows a need for organizations to evolve their traditional SSDLC approach into an intelligent, capabilities-driven framework that embeds security capabilities throughout every stage of software delivery. Grounded in step-by-step guidance and tools, Info-Tech's newly released blueprint, Develop a Strategic Plan for Intelligent Application Security, is designed to help IT and security leaders assess current maturity, prioritize initiatives, and establish a strategic roadmap for risk-aligned, intelligent security practices.

Info-Tech Research Group's Develop a Strategic Plan for Intelligent Application Security blueprint outlines practical, step-by-step guidance and tools to help leaders assess application security maturity, prioritize capabilities, and build a strategic roadmap for evolving risks.

Info-Tech's findings show that an intelligent SSDLC can shift security from a roadblock to an enabler of faster, more resilient application delivery. As AI-assisted development and automation increase the speed and scale of software delivery, security capabilities must evolve alongside them. The firm advises organizations to combine intelligent tooling and automation with human expertise, while strengthening collaboration among security, development, and operations teams and prioritizing improvements based on business value and risk.

"Building a scalable and adaptive application security program through an intelligent approach positions security as a business enabler," says Ahmad Jowhar, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "It strengthens foundational practices, increases development velocity, and ensures resilience across modern development pipelines, empowering organizations to deliver securely at scale."

Key Challenges in Modern Application Security

Many organizations struggle to modernize their application security practices, despite significant investments. Info-Tech's research highlights key obstacles they face:

Fragmented coordination between security, development, and operations teams.

Limited visibility into maturity and capability gaps across the software lifecycle.

Adoption of new tools without proper integration or governance alignment.

Lack of a risk-based prioritization model to focus investment on the most important business opportunities and security threats.

Info-Tech's Practical Framework for Intelligent SSDLC Modernization

To help organizations overcome these challenges, Info-Tech's Develop a Strategic Plan for Intelligent Application Security blueprint outlines a three-phase framework to develop an intelligent application security strategy:

Phase 1: Prioritize iSSDLC Capabilities – IT, security, application, and business stakeholders identify business opportunities and security threats, establish metrics, and define governance roles and responsibilities to determine which application security capabilities matter most.

IT, security, application, and business stakeholders identify business opportunities and security threats, establish metrics, and define governance roles and responsibilities to determine which application security capabilities matter most. Phase 2: Assess Capability Maturity – Security, IT risk, privacy, compliance, and business stakeholders assess the organization's current maturity across application security capabilities and determine appropriate target states based on risk, business priorities, readiness, and automation potential.

Security, IT risk, privacy, compliance, and business stakeholders assess the organization's current maturity across application security capabilities and determine appropriate target states based on risk, business priorities, readiness, and automation potential. Phase 3: Develop a Strategic Plan – Security and application leaders develop gap-closing initiatives, evaluate costs and benefits, prioritize investments, and build a roadmap and strategy deck to communicate the plan and secure stakeholder support.

Info-Tech's Develop a Strategic Plan for Intelligent Application Security blueprint includes a comprehensive framework, a Capabilities Assessment Tool, and a customizable Strategic Plan Template. Together, these resources enable organizations to build a scalable, adaptive application security program that aligns with organizational objectives and can withstand evolving threats.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Ahmad Jowhar, and access to the complete Develop a Strategic Plan for Intelligent Application Security blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group