AI Has Quadrupled Job Applications and Quietly Broken Hiring

To fix what AI broke in the recruiting, Obra launches Obra Hire, a self-serve outbound recruiting platform for hiring teams of any size

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruiting challenge has flipped. Hiring teams now receive roughly four times as many applications as they did before AI writing tools went mainstream, burying qualified candidates in AI-generated volume.

"We are getting hundreds of thousands of AI-generated applications. As a result, we are focusing much more on outreach to pre-vetted, qualified candidates," said a senior recruiter at Aloden, an IT services and consulting firm.

Recruiters now spend less time evaluating fit and more time sorting applications that reveal little about the candidate behind them. Even applicants who tailor their resumes can disappear in a crowded inbox.

"Something broke in hiring over the past two years, and most organizations are still diagnosing the symptoms rather than treating the cause," said Allen Liao, co-founder of Obra. "When every resume is polished by the same AI tools, the inbox stops telling us who is truly the right fit. HR leaders relying on an inbound-first approach are optimizing for a channel that no longer works."

According to LinkedIn research, 83% of recruiters say engaging passive candidates will become more important. Obra sees this as a permanent shift, but proactive sourcing has largely required enterprise platforms with enterprise pricing, contracts and onboarding.

Obra Hire closes that gap with search and matching across more than 800 million candidate profiles, with resumes and verified contact information, yet is accessible to any size team with a free tier and scalable paid plans.

"Obra Hire is intuitive, the Obra team is incredibly responsive, and it has helped us streamline recruiting while quickly connecting us with great candidates," said Logan Ricket, talent acquisition leader at Success Academy Charter Schools.

Liao urges leaders to choose sourcing tools that are accessible, fast, rich in verified data and built for direct connection.

"The strategy is simple: align the right job with the right person, regardless of team size," Liao said. "The answer isn't to work harder inside a broken system. It's to build something better."

About Obra

Obra develops the Obra Jobs for job seekers and Obra Hire, a self-serve global recruiting platform with access to more than 800 million candidate profiles. Learn more at obra.co/hire.

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SOURCE Obra