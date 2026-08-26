AI Has Turned Job Hunting Into a Numbers Game; New Job Application Platform MakeHello Wants to Fix That

MakeHello platform offers end-to-end ease for the job applicant, from tailored portfolios and ATS-optimized resumes to recommendations for job matches – all while tracking the whole process in one place.

TAMPA, Fla. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last two years, AI has gradually become a default way people apply for jobs. Applicants lean on it because the job market is tough and getting tougher – they are overwhelmed by the amount of resumes they have to send out, and want to optimize their chances of making it past the gatekeepers, be they human or ATS or AI. But leaning too much on AI is like using a blunt tool for precision work.

This is where MakeHello (www.makehello.com) comes in: by putting AI to the right use – as a tool and not a crutch – the new platform re-centers the human in the job search. Users upload their resume and MakeHello converts it into a unique dashboard that showcases a person's experience and allows their voice to come through. The content of each dashboard is verified as human-written before publication so both applicant and hiring manager can rest assured there were no LLMs making false connections or grand reaches between the applicant's experience and the job they're seeking. The dashboard is also a multi-point source of interaction, including prompts for jobs a candidate is a good fit for, insight into the traffic and engagement an applicant's page is experiencing, and a performance review snapshot so an applicant can see how they're faring overall.

"Hiring has gotten more automated on both sides," said MakeHello Co-founder, Luki Guerra. "Candidates lean on AI to apply; employers lean on algorithms to screen. The result is faster, but not smarter. Talented people are still overlooked, companies still miss good fits, and both sides spend more time moving through applications that were never truly aligned. The solution won't be about features – it has to be a rethinking of the whole hiring ecosystem, and we think it starts with putting the human right back at front and center."

"We founded MakeHello on the principle that AI can and should support the job search, but not to the point that it overshadows the person at the heart of the search," added Co-Founder Marta Guerra. "When MakeHello finds a gap between your resume and a job you want, it doesn't make up the missing experience. It shows you what's missing and gives you the chance to fill in the gaps for that specific job or industry. That's the difference between AI that speaks for you and AI that helps you speak for yourself."

Help for the hirers, too

For MakeHello, rehumanizing the job hunt means addressing the job hunt-hiring dynamic from both directions: giving candidates a way to be seen as themselves, and giving the protocols reviewing them something more trustworthy to read. Every profile carries an authenticity marker showing how much of it reflects the candidate's own input so that hiring managers and recruiters can rest assured the candidate they're considering is accurately and truthfully coming through the resume.

MakeHello is easy to use:

Job seekers upload a resume (or paste it as text) using a guided conversational onboarding flow. AI parses it and generates a full portfolio site: hero, personal story, key highlights, featured case studies, and contact section, plus placeholder images that match their story. Users get a live, custom page at "makehello.com/your-name" (called a Hello site), fully editable.

Beyond the portfolio, MakeHello is a job-application workspace:

Job tracking: Save jobs, track statuses according to applied, interviewing, ghosted, declined, offer made.

Save jobs, track statuses according to applied, interviewing, ghosted, declined, offer made. Hello package per job: Paste a job URL and MakeHello parses the posting, scores the match against your portfolio, tailors and optimizes your resume for ATS, writes a cover letter and thank-you note, flags gaps vs. strengths, and bundles it as a downloadable .zip.

Paste a job URL and MakeHello parses the posting, scores the match against your portfolio, tailors and optimizes your resume for ATS, writes a cover letter and thank-you note, flags gaps vs. strengths, and bundles it as a downloadable .zip. Job matching: Curated remote/US roles matched to your target role, so you don't add jobs one by one.

Curated remote/US roles matched to your target role, so you don't add jobs one by one. Analytics: Views, visitors, and real average reading time on your Hello site.

Views, visitors, and real average reading time on your Hello site. Tracked share links: Unique URLs per job so you can see when a recruiter actually opened your site.

Unique URLs per job so you can see when a recruiter actually opened your site. AI assistant integration: Connect Claude via MCP so an assistant can act as your personal recruiter using your MakeHello data.

MakeHello was founded by sisters Luki and Marta Guerra, longtime UX and product designers. Luki brings more than 15 years of design experience across NewsBank, Citrix, Office Depot, and USC; Marta spent more than a decade designing AI-powered products and ATS systems at ServiceNow, Amazon and UKG. The company is self-funded, with no outside investors, and is available today starting at $19 per month.

For more information, visit makehello.com.

About MakeHello

Founded by sisters and product designers Luki and Marta Guerra, MakeHello gives job seekers a real portfolio site and a complete system for managing their search, built to support a candidate's voice, not replace it. Candidates get a real hosted portfolio site, a tailored application package for every role, and a verification marker that shows recruiters how much of their profile reflects their own words and work. Learn more at makehello.com.

PR Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE MakeHello