AI Is Transforming Work - Who Will Lead How Work Gets Done? -New i4cp research reveals that high-performing future-ready organizations are redesigning work around AI, with HR architecting the shift

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new global research report from the Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp), "The AI-Enabled HR Operating Model for Future-Ready Organizations," finds that artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming how work gets done, and what businesses expect from HR—yet most HR functions are still adapting to AI rather than redesigning work around it.

Based on a survey of 1,338 business and HR leaders worldwide, the research reveals a widening gap: organizations that have moved past isolated AI use cases to rebuild how work gets done, and those still treating AI as a series of disconnected experiments.

"AI is raising the bar for what HR is expected to deliver—faster insights, stronger decision support, and measurable impact on the business," said Katheryn Brekken, Ph.D., Senior Research Analyst at i4cp. "But most HR functions are still experimenting at the margins rather than redesigning how work actually gets done."

Key Findings

Business expectations of HR are rising rapidly

83% of leaders say AI is reshaping expectations of HR

of leaders say AI is reshaping expectations of HR Yet 46% report no change in HR's strategic impact

report no change in HR's strategic impact Only 3% say AI has significantly enhanced HR's influence

Future-ready organizations are pulling ahead

Organizations with strong AI, culture, and skills readiness are significantly outperforming:

75% report AI has enhanced HR's strategic impact— 4.5x higher than others

report AI has enhanced HR's strategic impact— than others They are 4x more likely to have operationalized AI

to have operationalized AI 3x more likely to increase time spent advising managers

to increase time spent advising managers 2x more likely to use AI to improve decisions

"What we see in future-ready organizations is a fundamentally different role for HR," added Brekken. "HR is no longer just supporting the business—it is actively shaping strategy, using AI to drive better decisions, and helping the organization adapt faster."

Few HR functions have operationalized AI

57% have not moved beyond individual AI use cases

have not moved beyond individual AI use cases Only 9% have scaled AI across processes

have scaled AI across processes Just 1% say AI is core to HR operations

"The issue is not whether HR is using AI—most are," said Kevin Martin, Chief Research Officer at i4cp. "The differentiator is whether AI is embedded into how work gets done. The greatest gains occur when AI becomes part of the HR operating model rather than simply another technology layered onto existing ways of working."

A Leadership Imperative for CHROs

The report underscores a clear mandate: HR must move from reacting to AI to leading enterprise transformation.

"This is not a technology upgrade—it's a leadership inflection point," said Martin. "HR leaders who step into this role will shape the future of work. Those who don't risk losing influence as the business moves ahead without them."

Recommendations for HR Leaders

i4cp outlines four priorities:

Move AI from pilots into core workflows

Redesign HR roles around higher-value work

Build repeatable routines for continuous adaptation

Claim a leadership role in enterprise AI strategy

"AI is transforming work at its core—how decisions are made, how work is designed, and how employees experience the organization," said Terry Waters, CEO of i4cp. "If HR is not leading or co-leading that transformation, companies are missing a critical opportunity to unlock the full value of AI."

About the Study

The research is based on a global Q1 2026 survey of:

1,338 participants

629 from large organizations (1,000+ employees)

The full report—including all four key findings, real-world examples from companies like Moderna and Lumen Technologies, and the data behind what actually separates future-ready HR functions—is available exclusively to i4cp members. An Executive Brief is available to the broader HR and business community for download:

https://go.i4cp.com/hr-operating-model

About i4cp

Organizations turn to i4cp to find what actually works in HR - and apply it faster. Through real-world insights from peer communities, next practices drawn from high-performing organizations, and rigorous evidence-based research, i4cp helps HR leaders and teams anticipate change, make informed decisions, and take confident action more quickly in uncertain times. Learn more at i4cp.com.

SOURCE i4cp