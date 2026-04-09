AI, Leadership, and Digital Sovereignty Reshape IT Priorities at Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 in Chicago and Vancouver

AI adoption is accelerating across industries, while geopolitical and regulatory pressures are adding new complexity for IT leaders. These shifts are forcing organizations to rethink leadership models, talent development, and control over digital infrastructure. Info-Tech Research Group will examine how IT leaders are responding at its IGNITE 2026 events in Chicago and Vancouver, where CIOs will engage in analyst-led sessions focused on AI agents, digital sovereignty, and leadership performance in an Exponential IT environment.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CIOs and IT leaders are being pushed to expand their role beyond execution as AI adoption scales and external pressures reshape how organizations manage technology. From the rise of AI agents to increasing focus on data control and sovereignty, IT is taking on greater influence and accountability across the enterprise. At its upcoming IGNITE 2026 events in Chicago, May 6–7, and Vancouver, June 1–2, Info-Tech Research Group will bring together regional IT leaders to address the shifts redefining IT leadership and performance.

At Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 in Chicago, taking place May 6–7, 2026, at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, the agenda will focus on how IT leaders can translate advances in AI and emerging technologies into measurable outcomes. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) Taking place June 1–2, 2026, at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, Info-Tech’s IGNITE 2026 in Vancouver event will emphasize how IT leaders can strengthen control, resilience, and coordination throughout the enterprise in an increasingly complex environment. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Many organizations are recognizing the need to evolve leadership systems, talent strategies, and governance models in parallel rather than through isolated initiatives. Info-Tech's IGNITE series is designed to reflect that shift, bringing research and advisory insights directly to regional markets. The Chicago and Vancouver events will focus on how IT leaders can align emerging technologies with organizational priorities while maintaining control, resilience, and adaptability.

"AI is not only changing what IT needs to deliver, but how IT needs to operate as a leadership function," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "Leaders need to rethink how capability is built, how decisions are made, and how systems are coordinated. The agenda for Info-Tech's IGNITE events is designed to help CIOs adapt their leadership approach to meet those demands."

Featured Sessions at Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 in Chicago, Illinois

At Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 in Chicago, taking place May 6–7, 2026, at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, the agenda will focus on how IT leaders can translate advances in AI and emerging technologies into measurable outcomes. Attendees will gain practical insight into applying Exponential IT concepts, advancing AI adoption, and building workforce adaptability to sustain performance.

From Predictions to Reality: Exponential IT, Two Years Later

This session will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping industries and IT operations, and how leaders can translate these shifts into organizational value.

Speaker: Fred Chagnon, Principal Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group





This session will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping industries and IT operations, and how leaders can translate these shifts into organizational value. Fred Chagnon, Principal Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group The Race to Develop Talent: The Hidden Speed Limit on IT's Ambition

This keynote will examine how organizations can accelerate capability development across both people and technology systems in an AI-shaped environment.

Speaker: Isabelle Hertanto, AVP, Training and Development Products, Info-Tech Research Group





This keynote will examine how organizations can accelerate capability development across both people and technology systems in an AI-shaped environment. Isabelle Hertanto, AVP, Training and Development Products, Info-Tech Research Group The Rise of AI Agents

This session will examine how organizations can bridge the AI adoption gap and leverage agentic AI to enhance team performance and operational effectiveness.

Speaker: Justin St-Maurice, Technical Counselor, Info-Tech Research Group

Featured Sessions at Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia

Taking place June 1–2, 2026, at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, Info-Tech's IGNITE 2026 in Vancouver event will emphasize how IT leaders can strengthen control, resilience, and coordination throughout the enterprise in an increasingly complex environment. The event will highlight approaches to leadership alignment, digital sovereignty, and structured methods for improving performance across the IT leadership team.

Transform IT. Transform Everything.

This keynote will explore how IT leaders can navigate uncertainty and leverage advanced technologies and Exponential IT to strengthen organizational impact.

Speaker: Davin Juusola, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Innovation





This keynote will explore how IT leaders can navigate uncertainty and leverage advanced technologies and Exponential IT to strengthen organizational impact. Davin Juusola, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Innovation Strengthen Your Organization's Digital Sovereignty

This session will provide practical guidance on identifying digital sovereignty risks, prioritizing investments, and building a roadmap that balances compliance, capability, and value creation.

Speaker: Pearl Almeida, Research Director





This session will provide practical guidance on identifying digital sovereignty risks, prioritizing investments, and building a roadmap that balances compliance, capability, and value creation. Pearl Almeida, Research Director The Exponential IT Leadership Team: Info-Tech's Playbook for IT Transformation

This keynote will introduce Info-Tech's IT Playbooks and how leaders can strengthen coordination and performance across the IT leadership team.

Speaker: Jim Williams, Vice President, Product Management

Info-Tech's IGNITE 2026 events in Chicago and Vancouver offer CIOs and IT leaders an opportunity to explore how AI, leadership, and governance are converging to reshape IT performance. Through analyst-led sessions and peer engagement, attendees will gain practical perspectives on adapting their organizations to meet evolving demands.

For more information about Info-Tech IGNITE 2026 events, please visit the Info-Tech Events page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech IGNITE 2026

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech IGNITE events to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group