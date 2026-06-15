AI Leadership vs. Hype: XPRIZE CEO Anousheh Ansari on Building What Matters

Planet Classroom and VoiceAmerica Launch AI for a Better World Podcast, Challenging Founders and Investors to Prioritize Global Impact Over Short-Term AI Hype

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes global markets—from wildfire response to climate innovation—a defining question faces the next generation of entrepreneurs: Will AI be used to chase valuations, or to solve humanity's most urgent challenges?

The Planet Classroom Network, in partnership with VoiceAmerica, today announces the podcast premiere of "Anousheh Ansari: Building What Matters in the Age of AI." In this high-stakes dialogue, Planet Classroom Co-Founder and CEO C. M. (Cathy) Rubin sits down with Anousheh Ansari, CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation and the first female private space explorer, to examine what separates responsible AI leadership from hype-driven innovation.

The End Goal Is Impact, Not Just Profit

"AI is just the means to get to that ultimate goal," Ansari explains. "The end goal is not just profit, it's impact."

From AI-powered wildfire detection to $100 million carbon removal breakthroughs, Ansari outlines a blueprint for responsible AI leadership. She emphasizes that technological innovation fails without contextual grounding—testing solutions in real-world environments, from the Amazon rainforest to Sub-Saharan Africa.

What Separates AI Leaders from Hype-Driven Startups?

Rubin presses Ansari on how founders can navigate the pressures of rapid AI acceleration while maintaining ethical clarity.

Key insights include:

The Contextual Gap: AI startups often fail when solutions are built in isolation from real-world conditions

The Two-Sided Value Model: Successful ventures solve both environmental and economic challenges simultaneously

The Legacy Test: Long-term impact—not short-term growth—defines enduring companies

A Defining Test for the AI Economy

"Technology is a tool—but humanity gives it purpose," says C. M. (Cathy) Rubin.

"For entrepreneurs and policymakers shaping the AI economy, success cannot be measured by speed alone. It must be measured by the legacy of global impact we leave behind."

Key Questions for the Innovation Community

Is your AI solution designed for a lab—or for the real world?

Are you building for a headline—or for a generation?

How does your business model balance growth with long-term planetary responsibility?

🎧 Listen Now and Rethink What AI Leadership Means

"Anousheh Ansari: Building What Matters in the Age of AI"

Available June 15, 2026, on VoiceAmerica and the Planet Classroom Network

About Anousheh Ansari

Anousheh Ansari is CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, engineer, entrepreneur, and spaceflight participant. In 2006, she became the first female private space explorer and the first astronaut of Iranian descent. She co-founded Telecom Technologies, Inc., and Prodea Systems, and leads global competitions addressing climate, energy, and health.

About C. M. (Cathy) Rubin

C. M. (Cathy) Rubin is Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom and a featured writer for Forbes. A multimedia journalist who has authored more than 800 articles on AI and innovation, she consults globally on ethical AI and education transformation.

About Planet Classroom

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network