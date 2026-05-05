AI-Powered Learning Is Outperforming Traditional Online Tutorials -- And Apps Like Drum Coach Show Why

Upbeat Studio, the Grammy Award-winning team behind Drum Notes, is proving the model works — with an AI practice system now used by 30,000+ drummers in 60+ countries

VALENCIA, Spain, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a decade, online education followed the same formula: record a lesson, upload it, and hope the learner figures out the rest. Platforms like YouTube democratized access to knowledge, but they also created an unexpected problem. Learners gained unlimited content and lost something essential — structure. Without a clear progression, a feedback loop, or a plan that adapts to individual needs, most self-taught students eventually hit the same wall: they consume more and more material but stop making real progress.

Drum Plan, the AI-powered practice system inside Drum Coach, creates personalized practice routines from a library of 1,000+ exercises. Raul Rodrigues, professional drummer and founder of Upbeat Studio, creator of Drum Coach and Grammy Award-winning Drum Notes

A new generation of AI-powered learning tools is changing that equation. Instead of delivering static content, these tools assess where a learner is, build a personalized curriculum, and adapt as they improve. The shift is from passive watching to active, structured practice — and it is already producing measurable results in fields ranging from language learning to music education.

One clear example of this shift is Drum Coach (https://upbeat.studio/drum-coach/), the best-rated drum practice app in its category. This May, during International Drum Month, Upbeat Studio is launching Drum Plan — an AI-powered feature that creates a fully personalized practice curriculum for each drummer. Drawing from a library of more than 1,000 exercises spanning technique, coordination, music reading, and style, Drum Plan builds structured routines tailored to the drummer's skill level, goals, and available time. As the drummer progresses, the plan adapts — ensuring they are always working on what matters most.

"I've spent years working alongside drum educators around the world, studying what makes the best teachers so effective," said Raul Rodrigues, founder of Upbeat Studio (https://upbeat.studio) and professional drummer. "It's never about having more content. The best teachers give you structure, progression, and clarity on exactly what to work on next. We identified those patterns and built them into Drum Plan, so that every drummer on the planet can access that level of guidance — regardless of where they live or what they can afford."

Drummers can start building a structured routine today with Upbeat Studio's free practice guide at https://upbeat.studio/learn/drum-practice/.

Drum Coach currently serves more than 30,000 drummers across 60+ countries. It is built by Upbeat Studio, the Valencia-based music technology company behind Drum Notes, a Grammy Award-winning drum notation editor used by professional drummers, educators, and students worldwide. Drum Plan is available now on iOS and Android as part of the Drum Coach app.

About Upbeat Studio

Upbeat Studio is a music education technology company on a mission to make high-quality drum education accessible to every drummer in the world. Its products include Drum Coach, an AI-powered practice app, and Drum Notes, a Grammy Award-winning notation editor. Learn more at upbeat.studio.

Media Contact:

Raul Rodrigues, Founder

Upbeat Music Tech Studio, S.L.

0034625012197

[email protected]

https://upbeat.studio

SOURCE Upbeat Studio