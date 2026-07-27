AI Security Operations Center (SOC) Market worth $47.07 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AI Security Operations Center (SOC) Market is projected to grow from USD 18.10 billion in 2026 to USD 47.07 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

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AI Security Operations Center (SOC) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 15.05 billion

USD 15.05 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 18.10 billion

USD 18.10 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 47.07 billion

USD 47.07 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 21.1%

AI Security Operations Center (SOC) Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is being spurred by the rapid adoption of AI SOCs as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, growing alert volumes, and persistent cybersecurity talent shortages.

By offering, the software platforms segment is expected to dominate the market in 2026.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to grow at the highest rate, at a CAGR of 19.7%.

By application, the incident investigation & analysis segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 18.8%.

By vertical, the energy & utilities segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of 41.5% of the AI SOC market in 2026.

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The rapid expansion of cloud-native and identity-centric enterprise environments is creating strong momentum for AI SOC adoption. As organizations secure workloads across multi-cloud, SaaS, endpoints, and identities, conventional SOC architectures struggle to provide unified visibility. AI SOC platforms consolidate telemetry from diverse environments, correlate threats across multiple attack surfaces, and deliver contextual investigations, enabling organizations to improve detection accuracy while simplifying security operations at enterprise scale.

Based on application, the threat detection & monitoring segment is expected to hold the largest market.

The threat detection & monitoring segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AI SOC market due to the growing need for continuous visibility across increasingly distributed enterprise environments and the rapid evolution of AI-powered cyber threats. Organizations are prioritizing real-time monitoring to identify anomalous user behavior, insider threats, credential misuse, lateral movement, and sophisticated multi-stage attacks before they escalate into major security incidents. AI-powered behavioral analytics, continuous risk assessment, and intelligent threat correlation significantly improve detection accuracy while reducing alert fatigue and enabling faster security decision-making. The increasing adoption of Zero Trust architectures and continuous monitoring strategies is further accelerating demand for advanced threat detection and monitoring capabilities across enterprise security operations.

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By organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the AI SOC market during the forecast period due to the increasing frequency of cyberattacks targeting small and medium-sized businesses and the growing need for cost-effective, enterprise-grade cybersecurity. Limited in-house security expertise, budget constraints, and expanding cloud and hybrid IT environments are driving SMEs to adopt AI-native SIEM, XDR, SOAR, AI SOC platforms, and agentic AI solutions, alongside managed security services. These AI-powered platforms enable automated threat detection, investigation, and response without significant infrastructure investments. Additionally, the growing availability of cloud-delivered, subscription-based security offerings and increasing government support for SME digital transformation are accelerating AI SOC adoption, making advanced security operations more accessible and scalable for smaller organizations.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the AI SOC market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of leading cybersecurity vendors, hyperscale cloud providers, and a highly mature enterprise security ecosystem. The region is witnessing rapid adoption of AI-native security operations across BFSI, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure as organizations modernize SOCs to counter increasingly sophisticated AI-powered cyber threats. Major technology providers, including Microsoft, Google, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Lumu Technologies, and Rapid7, continue to expand AI-driven SIEM, XDR, agentic AI, and autonomous SOC capabilities, accelerating enterprise adoption. In addition, US government initiatives, including the Executive Order on Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security and the Gold Eagle initiative, are fostering secure AI adoption and strengthening AI-enabled cyber defense through public-private collaboration. These developments, coupled with sustained investments in AI innovation, cloud security, and Zero Trust architectures, are enabling organizations to build more resilient, intelligence-driven security operations and positioning North America at the forefront of next-generation cyber defense transformation.

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Top Companies in AI Security Operations Center (SOC) Market:

The Top Companies in AI Security Operations Center (SOC) Market are Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), CrowdStrike (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Google (US), Sophos (US), IBM (US), Fortinet (US), Arctic Wolf (US), Elastic (Netherlands), Rapid7 (US), SentinelOne (US), Lumu Technologies (US), ReliaQuest (US), Exabeam (US), eSentire (Canada), Expel (US), Huntress (US), UnderDefense (US), Stellar Cyber (US), Radiant Security (US), Torq (US), Intezer (US), Conifers.AI (US), Dropzone AI (US), Simbian (US), Prophet Security (US), Legion Security (US), CyberSilo (US), Bricklayer AI (US), Augur (US), BlinkOps (US), Gruve (US), Swimlane (US), CyberNX (India), Anvilogic (US), AIStrike (US), D3 Security (Canada), Exaforce (US), Riversafe (UK), SOC Jedi.AI (US), and Vulnuris (India).

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SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market by Service Type (Managed SIEM & Log Management, Vulnerability Scanning & Assessment, Threat Detection & Remediation), Security Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security) - Global Forecast to 2030

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market by Type (Advanced SIEM, Next-Gen SIEM), Application (Threat Detection, Investigation, & Response (TDIR), Security Monitoring & Visibility, Compliance, Security Analytics) - Global Forecast to 2031

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