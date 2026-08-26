AIA Contract Documents Launches AI Assistant and Names Arijit "AJ" Saha Chief Technology Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Contract Documents (ACD), the industry standard for construction agreements that support $100 billion in contract value each year, today announced the launch of its AI Assistant, providing in-app contract guidance, alongside an enhanced contract editing experience to accelerate contracting workflows.

The company also announced the hiring of Arijit "AJ" Saha as Chief Technology Officer to lead ACD's technology and AI strategy and continue accelerating its innovation and value to customers.

Saha brings over 23 years of experience leading engineering, data, AI and cloud technology teams across emerging companies and large enterprises, including Infosys, Goldman Sachs, Noodle AI (now Daybreak), and most recently Redica Systems, where he served as Chief Technology Officer.

At ACD, Saha will advance the next generation of tools that streamline critical workflows across the construction lifecycle, helping architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms align teams, manage risk, and move projects forward from start to completion.

"We are elevating our technology and our talent at the same time," said Nick Macey, CEO of ACD. "Our latest contract workflows and AI capabilities mark significant milestones for our customers, and with AJ's leadership, we're building on that momentum to deliver solutions that help firms reduce contract disputes and achieve faster alignment during negotiations while driving more predictable outcomes."

With more than 300 standardized contract documents as its foundation, ACD is modernizing the experience around them so project teams can move from template to signed agreement with less effort. The newly upgraded editor is designed to support a simpler document workflow, and the new AI Assistant provides on-demand guidance when users request it at any point in the contracting process. Additional AI capabilities are being developed to further help customers assess project risk and complete contract-related tasks more efficiently.

"ACD has earned the trust of the industry for nearly 140 years," said Saha. "That foundation creates a rare opportunity to build intelligent, AI-native products that help project teams work with greater speed and clarity. I'm excited to lead this next chapter of innovation at ACD to deliver even more valuable tools for our customers."

With more than 45,000 companies using ACD to write over 1.2 million contracts each year, the company supports a foundational part of how construction projects across the country come together. These investments build on that foundation, combining trusted industry expertise with modern technology to help AEC firms navigate increasingly complex projects and manage risk more effectively.

About AIA Contract Documents (ACD)

For nearly 140 years, AIA Contract Documents (ACD) has supported architecture, engineering, and construction professionals by delivering a shared industry standard to align parties on a project. What began in 1888 with the development of standardized construction contracts has evolved into a comprehensive suite of contract tools and foundational workflows that not only shape how the industry works today but also help firms navigate construction's growing complexity. In a world driven by scale, fragmentation, and increasingly rapid decision-making, ACD serves as a trusted anchor, bringing stability and clarity that keep construction projects moving. To learn more, visit aiacontracts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AIA Contract Documents