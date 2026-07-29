AIBNKO Emerges From Stealth as a Fully Autonomous, Multi-Agentic Sell-Side Research Platform, Moving Institutional Investors Beyond Generic LLMs

NEW YORK, SINGAPORE and ABU DHABI, UAE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIBNKO today announced the official launch of its AI-based, multi-agentic sell-side research platform - the first system of its kind capable of initiating, producing, and distributing institutional-grade equity research entirely without human intervention. The platform can track and cover an unlimited number of global equities in real time - a scale no traditional sell-side desk, constrained by analyst headcount, can match.

Traditional sell-side research has long struggled with three structural bottlenecks: limited coverage capacity, inherent conflicts of interest, and single-analyst subjectivity. AIBNKO's fully autonomous, multi-agentic workflow removes all three constraints without compromising research quality.

Purpose-built for institutional workflows, AIBNKO is an AI-based, multi-agentic platform that generates comprehensive, deep-dive investment research reports on global equities - on demand. Rather than relying on generic LLM summaries, portfolio managers can now produce institutional-grade analysis in a few minutes - for any stock in any market. The era of digging through static research libraries in search of coverage is over. AIBNKO seamlessly replicates the rigorous methodology of a top-tier analyst team, serving as the investment committee of the new era: faster, smarter, and inherently unbiased.

"For decades, sell-side research has been bottlenecked by headcount and, too often, quietly shaped by incentives that have nothing to do with getting the call right," said Zvika Fine, Founder of AIBNKO. "We built AIBNKO to remove both problems at once. It doesn't get tired, it doesn't play favorites, and it doesn't skew bullish. When only one in five of your ratings is a Buy, that's not a platform trying to please anyone - that's a platform doing its job. This is our moat, and it's not one anyone can replicate by hiring more analysts. We built this from the ground up to be unbiased, and the industry is going to have to catch up to that standard."

About AIBNKO

AIBNKO redefines institutional equity research by replacing static models with a dynamic, multi-agentic AI framework that operates with the precision of a high-performance investment committee. By orchestrating specialized AI agents, the platform ensures every recommendation is stress-tested against diverse strategies and rigorous governance standards. This fully independent framework doesn't just monitor global markets and summarize earnings - it actively learns from its own hits and misses through a closed-loop auditor agent, continuously refining its methodology to deliver unbiased, alpha-generating insights that evolve in real time with the market.

AIBNKO research reports are accessible to qualified investors via leading financial terminals and through its subscription-based platform at aibnko.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Miscolzi

+972-842-0719

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SOURCE AIBNKO LTD