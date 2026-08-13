Aidoc's CARE Body CT Multi-Triage receives eligibility for Medicare New Technology Add-on Payment

The New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) will provide eligible health systems an add-on payment for the cost of adopting Aidoc's AI. Decision signals a novel reimbursement milestone for a broad AI solution built on a healthcare foundation model.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for the CARE™ Multi-Triage CT Body device1, providing a Medicare Fee For Service add-on payment for eligible inpatient use of the FDA-cleared AI technology in analyzing and triaging patient cases with a broad set of acute findings. The NTAP program facilitates Medicare patients' access to innovative medical devices, accelerates market adoption of new technologies and reduces financial risk for provider organizations.

Beginning October 1, 2026, hospitals using CARE Body CT Multi-Triage will have a standardized way to bill for eligible inpatient use of the technology. Qualifying Medicare Fee For Service inpatient cases using the FDA-cleared technology are eligible for NTAP reimbursement over the next three years, helping offset the cost of adopting Aidoc's innovative technologies1. This follows a recent recognition from the FDA, who granted CARE Body CT Multi-Triage with Breakthrough Device Designation in September 2025 and FDA clearance in January 2026.

Abdominal CT imaging represents over 40% of CT imaging in the U.S.2 and studies indicate that over 50% of acute cross-sectional abdominal imaging occurs within the combined inpatient and ED settings, driven by the high rate of scanning for acute presentations like abdominal pain in older adults.3 Together, these CMS updates provide health systems with a framework to support implementation, utilization tracking and reimbursement for millions of eligible patients.

CARE Body CT Multi-Triage is powered by Aidoc's CARE diagnostic AI foundation model and is FDA-cleared to assist with comprehensive workflow triage by flagging suspected findings across a wide set of urgent conditions on contrast and non-contrast CT studies of the chest, abdomen and pelvis. The technology is designed to help clinicians prioritize cases requiring urgent attention, supporting opportunities for faster diagnosis and treatment for patients with time-sensitive conditions. This represents a novel reimbursement decision for an AI solution built on a healthcare foundation model.

"Health systems are under increasing pressure to help patients receive accurate diagnoses sooner while managing growing imaging demand and persistent workforce shortages," said Elad Walach, CEO and co-founder of Aidoc. "By creating a reimbursement pathway for eligible use of diagnostic AI, the NTAP program is helping patients get earlier access to this transformative new technology. The NTAP program can play an important role in inpatient settings, making it easier for hospitals to invest in impactful clinical technologies."

Hospitals should evaluate individual cases and applicable CMS requirements to determine eligibility for reimbursement in the Medicare Fee For Service program. The decision marks an important step toward expanding access to validated AI and reducing the financial barriers to adoption for health systems.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a global leader in diagnostic AI focused on helping physicians make earlier, safer diagnoses by turning raw patient signals into actionable insight. The company is powered by its clinical grade CARE™ foundation model and aiOS™ operating system, embedding AI directly into clinical workflows, enabling health systems to deploy, manage and scale multiple FDA-cleared solutions including third party solutions through a centralized operating layer. Aidoc's technology has analyzed more than 150 million patient cases and is deployed in nearly 2,000 hospitals worldwide, supporting clinical decision-making for approximately 60 million patients each year.

1CMS, Fiscal Year 2027 Medicare Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule, 91 FR 49570 (Aug. 4, 2026). https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2026-15833/page-49736.

2Aidoc internal analysis, cross-referenced with the RSNA Dose Index Registry

3Handwork, P., Herts, B., Obuchowski, N. et al. Growth rates in cross-sectional abdominal imaging studies by imaging modality and patient class: an increasing proportion of acute care examinations has implications for future needs. Abdom Radiol (2026).

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SOURCE Aidoc