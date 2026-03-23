AiPPT.com Enhances Its AI Image Generator with Nano Banana 2 to Support Smarter Slide

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiPPT.com announced an update to its built-in AI image generator with the addition of the advanced model Nano Banana 2. The update gives users more ways to create visuals that fit their slides while keeping the design process inside the presentation editor.

AiPPT.com works as a modern AI presentation maker that combines writing, layout creation, and media generation in one workspace. The new model strengthens that experience by helping users generate images that match slide themes without leaving the editor.

Expanding Image Generation Options

This presentation creation tool already supports several AI image systems. Users can still access earlier models from the Nano Banana family, including Nano Banana and Nano Banana Pro. AiPPT.com also connects to other popular models such as Flux models, Imagen models, and Seedream 4.0.

Nano Banana 2 expands this collection and improves prompt understanding. The model produces visuals that suit many presentation scenarios. Teachers may create diagrams. Marketers may produce concept illustrations. Creative scenes can also be generated through short written prompts.

A Broader AI Presentation Environment

Nano Banana 2 joins a larger ecosystem inside AiPPT.com. Users can generate a presentation from prompts, documents, and images. A unique feature even lets them download PPT from links: simply enter a webpage URL to generate a clear, editable outline, turn it into a complete slide deck, and save it.

Users also gain access to a large design library. The free PPT template library features over 200,000 slide templates with diverse themes, supporting business reports, academic presentations, marketing materials, and training slides.

More information about AiPPT.com appears on the official page.

About AiPPT.com

AiPPT.com is an AI-powered presentation maker designed to help users create professional slides quickly and easily. With advanced AI generation, AiPPT.com turns topics, documents, or web content into complete slide decks in minutes. The platform offers AI outlines, smart layouts, image generation, chart tools, and thousands of templates, helping users build presentations for business, education, and everyday communication.

Media Contact:

Company Name: PIXELBLOOM PTE. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.aippt.com/

SOURCE AiPPT.com