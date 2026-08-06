AIR Control Concepts Expands Coast to Coast with Addition of Vertical Systems

Partnership marks AIR's entry into one of the nation's largest commercial HVAC markets while strengthening its engineering expertise and customer reach.

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR Control Concepts (AIR), a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, controls, and lifecycle service solutions globally, today announced the acquisition of Vertical Systems, a premier manufacturer's representative serving the California commercial HVAC market.

Vertical Systems Joins AIR Control Concepts

Headquartered in Southern California with locations in Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Diego, Vertical Systems has built an outstanding reputation for delivering innovative HVAC solutions, engineering expertise, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2003, the company has partnered with leading manufacturers and building owners to deliver high-performance systems across commercial, institutional, healthcare, education, and mission critical facilities throughout California.

The acquisition represents AIR's expansion into California, further strengthening its national platform while adding one of the industry's most respected engineering-driven organizations. Vertical Systems will continue operating under its established brand and leadership, preserving the relationships, culture, and customer-first approach that have defined its success.

"Expanding into California is an important milestone for AIR as we continue building the premier HVAC, electrical, controls, and service platform in North America," said Brad Hobbs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AIR Control Concepts. "Vertical Systems has earned an exceptional reputation through technical excellence, strong customer relationships, and a culture that aligns perfectly with our own. Blair and his team have built an extraordinary business, and we are excited to welcome them to the AIR family while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that has made Vertical Systems so successful."

The addition of Vertical Systems further expands AIR's ability to support customers throughout the entire building lifecycle, from capital planning and engineered system design through project delivery, controls integration, service, modernization, and ongoing facility optimization. Together, the organizations will provide customers with expanded technical expertise, broader resources, and enhanced local support across one of the country's most dynamic commercial markets.

"Vertical Systems immediately strengthens our platform with one of the industry's most respected engineering organizations," said Hayden Bland, Chief Operating Officer of AIR Control Concepts. "Their expertise in high-performance HVAC systems, energy efficiency, and complex commercial applications complements AIR's long-term vision. Together, we will continue investing in the people, partnerships, and technical capabilities that help our customers solve increasingly complex building challenges."

For Vertical Systems, the partnership represents an opportunity to accelerate growth while maintaining the values that have guided the organization for more than two decades.

"Since our founding, our mission has always been to provide our customers and manufacturing partners with exceptional technical expertise and service," said Blair Boyce, Co-Founder of Vertical Systems. "Joining AIR allows us to build on that foundation by providing our team with additional resources, expanded capabilities, and the strength of a national platform while continuing to operate as Vertical Systems. We are excited about what this partnership means for our employees, our customers, and the future of our business."

The acquisition reflects AIR's continued strategy of partnering with industry-leading organizations that share its commitment to technical excellence, customer success, and long-term growth. By combining the strengths of both organizations, AIR and Vertical Systems are well positioned to deliver innovative, lifecycle-focused solutions that support the evolving needs of commercial and mission critical facilities throughout California and beyond.

About AIR Control Concepts

Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, AIR Control Concepts is a global platform operating across North America and Europe through a network of more than 50 operating companies and over 2,500 associates. The platform supports leading OEM partners and the customers they serve by combining deep local market expertise with the scale, resources, technology, and connectivity of a global organization.

AIR's operating model is designed to preserve the entrepreneurial culture, customer relationships, and regional expertise of each operating company while enabling enterprise collaboration, shared services, strategic investment, and long-term growth across the platform. By bringing together market-leading businesses, AIR creates greater value for customers, employees, and partners through expanded capabilities, operational excellence, and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes.

For more information, including partnership opportunities, visit www.aircontrolconcepts.com.

About Vertical Systems

Founded in 2003, Vertical Systems is a leading HVAC manufacturer's representative serving California with innovative commercial heating, cooling, and energy-efficient building solutions. The company partners with industry-leading manufacturers to deliver engineering expertise, technical support, and customer-focused solutions across a wide range of commercial and institutional markets. https://www.vertisys.net/

Contact: Kelly Duffy [email protected]

SOURCE AIR Control Concepts