Air freshener market to grow by 5.36% Y-O-Y in 2023; New product launches will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 30, 2023
Air freshener market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Amway Corp., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Xiaomi Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application (Residential, Corporate office, Car, and Others), Product (Spray/aerosol, Electric, and Others), End-user (Individual users and Enterprise users), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the air freshener market was valued at USD 11,025.02 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,035.01 million. The air freshener market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,591.07 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.75% according to Technavio.
Air freshener market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Air freshener market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Air Delights Inc. - The company offers Microburst 9000 LCD air freshener dispenser which is designed to mitigate odors in the indoor air environment.
- Amway Corp. - The company offers car air purifier which is designed to filter the air inside the car.
- Aromate Industries Co. Ltd. - The company offers animal farm air freshener which is designed to purify air in indoor spaces.
- Beaumont Products Inc. - The company offers citrus magic air care freshener which is designed to eliminate unpleasant odors in the indoor air environment.
Air freshener market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Product launches
- Growth in online sales
- Flourishing fragrance market
KEY challenges –
- Threat from counterfeit products
- Health issues associated with air fresheners
- Easy availability of alternatives to air fresheners
The air freshener market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this air freshener market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air freshener market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the air freshener market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the air freshener market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air freshener market vendors
The scented candles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 758.83 million between 2022 and 2027. The increasing investment in household interiors is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stiff competition from the unorganized sector may impede the market growth.
The liquid hand soap market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,987.9 million between 2022 and 2027. The increasing prevalence of pandemic diseases is notably driving the liquid hand soap market growth, although factors such as stringent government regulations and standards may impede the market growth.
Air Freshener Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
188
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4591.07 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.36
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Amway Corp., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global air freshener market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global air freshener market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Corporate office - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Corporate office - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Car - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Car - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Spray/aerosol - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Spray/aerosol - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 70: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 8.3 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Enterprise users - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Enterprise users - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 83: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 92: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 96: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 116: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 120: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 122: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 123: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 124: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 125: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 126: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 127: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 133: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 ABC Compounding Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 135: ABC Compounding Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: ABC Compounding Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: ABC Compounding Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.4 Air Delights Inc.
- Exhibit 138: Air Delights Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Air Delights Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Air Delights Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.5 Amway Corp.
- Exhibit 141: Amway Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Amway Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Amway Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
- 13.6 Aromate Industries Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Aromate Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Aromate Industries Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Aromate Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.7 Beaumont Products Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Beaumont Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Beaumont Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Beaumont Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.8 CAR-FRESHNER Corp.
- Exhibit 151: CAR-FRESHNER Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: CAR-FRESHNER Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: CAR-FRESHNER Corp. - Key offerings
- 13.9 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.10 Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.11 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Exhibit 162: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus
- 13.12 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 167: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 13.13 Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 172: Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 13.14 Newell Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 176: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 179: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 180: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.15 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- Exhibit 181: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 182: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 183: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 184: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus
- 13.16 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- Exhibit 185: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 186: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 187: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.17 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 188: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 189: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 190: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 191: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 192: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 196: Research methodology
- Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 198: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations
