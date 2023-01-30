Air freshener market to grow by 5.36% Y-O-Y in 2023; New product launches will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Air freshener market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Freshener Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Amway Corp., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Xiaomi Inc., among others

In 2017, the air freshener market was valued at USD 11,025.02 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,035.01 million. The air freshener market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,591.07 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.75% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Air freshener market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Air freshener market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Air Delights Inc. - The company offers Microburst 9000 LCD air freshener dispenser which is designed to mitigate odors in the indoor air environment.

- The company offers Microburst 9000 LCD air freshener dispenser which is designed to mitigate odors in the indoor air environment. Amway Corp. - The company offers car air purifier which is designed to filter the air inside the car.

- The company offers car air purifier which is designed to filter the air inside the car. Aromate Industries Co. Ltd. - The company offers animal farm air freshener which is designed to purify air in indoor spaces.

- The company offers animal farm air freshener which is designed to purify air in indoor spaces. Beaumont Products Inc. - The company offers citrus magic air care freshener which is designed to eliminate unpleasant odors in the indoor air environment.

Air freshener market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Product launches

Growth in online sales

Flourishing fragrance market

KEY challenges –

Threat from counterfeit products

Health issues associated with air fresheners

Easy availability of alternatives to air fresheners

The air freshener market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this air freshener market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air freshener market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the air freshener market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air freshener market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air freshener market vendors

Air Freshener Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 188 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4591.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Amway Corp., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

