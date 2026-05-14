Air Quality Express Brings Indoor Air Quality and Pest Prevention Together

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Quality Express has partnered with GreenPower Pest Control to provide Texas homeowners with a more complete approach to indoor home health, combining air quality services with pest prevention and home protection services.

The partnership brings together two local service companies that regularly identify overlapping issues affecting homeowners, including allergens, dust buildup, rodent contamination, attic concerns, and HVAC-related air quality issues.

Through the partnership, homeowners will have access to services including:

Air duct cleaning

HVAC mold removal

Indoor air quality services

Pest prevention and treatment

Rodent control

Attic and insulation services

The collaboration is intended to help homeowners take a preventative approach to maintaining healthier indoor environments and protecting HVAC systems, insulation, and other areas of the home that can be impacted by both air quality and pest-related issues.

"We care deeply about the health and comfort of Houston homeowners, and we kept hearing from our customers that they needed help with rodent issues before we could complete attic restoration or insulation work. It became clear that finding the right partner was the right thing to do for the families we serve. GreenPower's reputation and experience gave us complete confidence they were the right fit," said Samuel Gordon, owner of Air Quality Express.

The partnership grew naturally out of customer demand. Air Quality Express began receiving a steady stream of calls from homeowners seeking rodent control — a necessary first step before attic restoration and insulation services could be completed. After evaluating companies, Air Quality Express chose to partner with GreenPower Pest Control based on their exceptional reputation and decades of experience handling rodent issues throughout Texas. The collaboration allows both companies to serve homeowners completely, without sending customers elsewhere for critical services.

Air Quality Express serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Houston metro with indoor air quality, air duct cleaning, and attic restoration services focused on improving airflow, HVAC efficiency, and indoor cleanliness.

Green Power Pest Control provides residential and commercial pest prevention services in Houston and DFW, helping homeowners protect their properties from insects, rodents, and other common pest-related issues.

For more information about Air Quality Express, visit https://airqualitytech.com/.

For more information about Green Power Pest Control, visit https://greenpowerpest.com/.

Homeowners can also contact both companies to schedule inspections or service consultations.

Media Contact:

Air Quality Express

832-734-9714

SOURCE Air Quality Express