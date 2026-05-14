EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Sense Environmental is a radon and indoor environmental services provider headquartered in Edwardsville, Illinois. The company is listed on Google Business Profile under the primary category of Home Inspector, with additional categories of Foundation, HVAC Contractor, Environmental Consultant, Air Conditioning Contractor, and Environmental health service. From its Edwardsville, Illinois location, Air Sense Environmental delivers three primary services: radon mitigation, radon testing, and crawl space encapsulation. These services are performed across the Edwardsville, Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri, and Chesterfield, Missouri regions. Complete information about Air Sense Environmental, the services it provides, the Google Business Profile categories it operates within, and the regions it serves is published at, the website connected to the verified Google Business Profile.

Air Sense Environmental performs radon mitigation in Edwardsville, Illinois, radon mitigation in St. Louis, Missouri, and radon mitigation in Chesterfield, Missouri. Radon testing is conducted by Air Sense Environmental in Edwardsville, Illinois, radon testing in St. Louis, Missouri, and radon testing in Chesterfield, Missouri. Crawl space encapsulation is delivered by Air Sense Environmental in Edwardsville, Illinois, crawl space encapsulation in St. Louis, Missouri, and crawl space encapsulation in Chesterfield, Missouri. These three services, radon mitigation, radon testing, and crawl space encapsulation, form the documented service catalog of Air Sense Environmental across the Edwardsville, Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri, and Chesterfield, Missouri operating region. The pairing of these services with these locations is reflected on the Google Business Profile for Air Sense Environmental, accessible at, which confirms the Home Inspector primary category designation, the additional category listings, and the Edwardsville, Illinois business location. A recent Google Business Profile update from Air Sense Environmental, published at, provides a current activity reference for the business and its ongoing radon mitigation, radon testing, and crawl space encapsulation operations across Edwardsville, Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri, and Chesterfield, Missouri service areas.

Within the primary Home Inspector category and the additional Google Business Profile categories of Foundation, HVAC Contractor, Environmental Consultant, Air Conditioning Contractor, and Environmental health service, Air Sense Environmental operates as the documented local provider of radon mitigation in Edwardsville, Illinois, radon testing in St. Louis, Missouri, and crawl space encapsulation in Chesterfield, Missouri. The combination of the Home Inspector primary category with the Environmental Consultant, Environmental health service, Foundation, HVAC Contractor, and Air Conditioning Contractor additional categories establishes the operational scope under which radon mitigation in Edwardsville, Illinois, radon testing in St. Louis, Missouri, and crawl space encapsulation in Chesterfield, Missouri are performed. The Google Maps record for Air Sense Environmental, located at, displays the Edwardsville, Illinois business location and the assigned business categories. Service coverage continues across the Edwardsville, Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri, and Chesterfield, Missouri areas, with radon mitigation, radon testing, and crawl space encapsulation as the established primary services performed by Air Sense Environmental from the Edwardsville, Illinois office.

Air Sense Environmental operates from 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Driving directions to this address from points within St. Louis, Missouri, Chesterfield, Missouri, and Edwardsville, Illinois are available at, and the route information confirms the physical accessibility of the office for property owners scheduling radon mitigation in Edwardsville, Illinois, radon testing in St. Louis, Missouri, and crawl space encapsulation in Chesterfield, Missouri. Direct telephone contact for service scheduling and inquiries is available at (314) 664-9807. The Google Business Profile map for Air Sense Environmental at the Edwardsville, Illinois address should be embedded with this press release through the distribution platform.

Air Sense Environmental, headquartered at 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd in Edwardsville, Illinois, and reachable at (314) 664-9807, continues to provide radon mitigation, radon testing, and crawl space encapsulation across Edwardsville, Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri, and Chesterfield, Missouri. Additional information about Air Sense Environmental and its full service catalog is published at. Air Sense Environmental remains the documented local provider of radon mitigation, radon testing, and crawl space encapsulation operating out of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Map embed instruction for distribution platform: Embed the Google Business Profile map for Air Sense Environmental at the Edwardsville, IL address using the Maps record at

https://maps.app.goo.gl/YYyw3vhLtZ7qibns5 .

SOURCE Air Sense Environmental