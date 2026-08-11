Air Tanzania Selects Sabre to Power Future Growth and Accelerate Modern Airline Retailing

Rapidly expanding East African carrier adopts SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) and Sabre Mosaic™ NDC IT to establish a future-ready retailing foundation and accelerate commercial transformation.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Tanzania, Tanzania's national carrier and one of Africa's fastest-growing airlines, has selected Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) to provide the technology foundation for its next phase of growth. The airline will migrate its core passenger operations to Sabre while simultaneously adopting Sabre Mosaic NDC IT to establish a future-ready, offer-and-order-native retailing foundation.

As part of the agreement, Air Tanzania will transition to Sabre's airline technology solutions on an accelerated timeline as the carrier modernizes key areas of its business. The implementation is expected to enhance scalability, strengthen interline and codeshare capabilities, and provide a foundation for future innovation across retailing, revenue optimization, and customer experience.

By integrating modern NDC capabilities directly with its core passenger system, Air Tanzania will reduce technology fragmentation and gain the ability to dynamically create, optimize, and distribute personalized offers across the global travel ecosystem.

"Air Tanzania has bold ambitions for growth and a clear vision for the future," said Niklas Andreen, Chief Commercial Officer, Airline Technology, Sabre. "Our modular approach gives airlines the flexibility to modernize at their own pace while adopting the retailing capabilities they need to price smarter, expand their reach, and deliver more personalized traveler experiences."

The airline selected Sabre based on its strong strategic alignment with Air Tanzania's growth ambitions and Sabre's proven experience supporting airlines through significant phases of expansion. As AI, modern retailing, and new distribution models continue to reshape the aviation industry, Sabre's open, flexible technology platform will enable Air Tanzania to adopt best-in-class capabilities in line with its transformation strategy.

"As Air Tanzania continues to expand its network and strengthen its position as Tanzania's national carrier, we require a technology platform that supports both our immediate operational needs and our long-term commercial ambitions," said Eng. Peter Ulanga, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air Tanzania. "Sabre's modular, future-ready solutions provide the flexibility to modernize at our own pace while enhancing the customer experience and supporting sustainable growth."

The agreement further strengthens Sabre's presence across East Africa and reinforces its commitment to supporting airlines seeking to modernize their operations. The partnership also creates opportunities for future collaboration across Sabre's AI-native capabilities, including offer and order management, smart payments, network planning, operational insights, and disruption management.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences.

About Air Tanzania

Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) is the national airline of the United Republic of Tanzania, proudly operating under the slogan "The Wings of Kilimanjaro." Headquartered in Dar es Salaam, the airline operates its primary hub at Julius Nyerere International Airport (Terminals II and III). ATCL is certified under the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and is a member of both the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA).

The airline operates a modern fleet of 16 aircraft comprising one Dash 8-Q300, five Dash 8-Q400, four Airbus A220-300, two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, and one Boeing 767-300 Freighter. Through more than 120 weekly flights, Air Tanzania serves over 35 destinations across Tanzania, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing safe, reliable, and customer-focused air transport services while supporting tourism, trade, and economic development.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Air Tanzania is expanding its international network and investing in modern technologies to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and global connectivity. Planned future destinations include Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Beijing (China), London (United Kingdom), Juba (South Suda), Maputo (Mozambique), subject to regulatory approvals and operational readiness.

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SOURCE Sabre Corporation