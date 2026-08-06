Airbnb Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

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Airbnb, Inc.

Aug 06, 2026, 16:03 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its second quarter 2026 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I66365784. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5.5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays, experiences, and services that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.

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