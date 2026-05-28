Airborne ISR Market worth $21.40 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Airborne ISR Market is projected to grow from USD 16.44 billion in 2026 to USD 21.40 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Browse 583 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 389 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Airborne ISR Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Airborne ISR Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 16.44 billion

USD 16.44 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 21.40 billion

USD 21.40 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 5.4%

Airborne ISR Market Trends & Insights:

Airborne ISR is transitioning from being primarily focused on platform-led surveillance to a model centered on mission-system-led intelligence collection. In this new approach, the value lies in the rapid sensing, processing, and sharing of information. The use of AI-enabled analytics is increasingly important because ISR platforms now gather vast amounts of video, radar, RF, and mission data that must be reviewed quickly.

Based on platform, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% between 2026 and 2031.

By end user, the military & defense segment is projected to be the dominant end user of airborne ISR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific airborne ISR market is estimated to account for a share of 35.5% in 2026.

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Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for real-time surveillance applications, advanced threat detection mechanisms, border security initiatives, maritime surveillance, and tactical intelligence within both military and homeland security domains.

By solution, the systems segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Systems form the hardware layer of airborne ISR. This includes EO/IR gimbals and turret payloads, radar surveillance systems, and signals intelligence systems. These solutions enable aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs to detect, observe, track, classify, and monitor activities across land, maritime, and border environments. As airborne ISR missions become increasingly data-intensive, hardware systems must seamlessly integrate with onboard software and communication networks.

By component, sensors & receiver modules are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The sensor and receiver modules serve as the primary intelligence collection layer in airborne ISR systems. This includes a variety of sensors such as daylight electro-optical sensors, infrared sensors, low-light sensors, Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensors, multispectral sensors, radar receivers, and signals intelligence receivers. These modules enable airborne platforms to detect individuals, vehicles, vessels, emissions, terrain features, and movement patterns under various mission conditions.

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The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing region for airborne ISR industry during the forecast period.

The necessity to safeguard energy infrastructure, ports, desert borders, Red Sea routes, Gulf shipping lanes, and strategic military sites from threats like missiles, drones, maritime risks, and cross-border incursions is fueling demand in this region. Various countries in the region are not only acquiring defense systems but are also establishing local defense industries focused on UAVs, sensors, electro-optics, and mission integration. This trend is driving the growing demand for Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs, tactical drones, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems, radar, electronic intelligence payloads, datalinks, mission software, as well as local training and maintenance.

RTX (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Leonardo DRS (US), Thales (France), and Northrop Grumman (US) are among the major players in the airborne ISR companies.

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