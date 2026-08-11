AirCARE1 Secures FAA Authorization for Inhaled Nitric Oxide During Air Ambulance Transports

FAA-authorized protocols reinforce AirCARE1's commitment to safety, compliance, and advanced patient care.

DEER VALLEY, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirCARE1 has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorization to carry inhaled nitric oxide (iNO), aboard its Learjet 60 aircraft after completing the required clinical, operational, and aviation processes. This additional step ensures this therapy is transported and administered according to established safety standards.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Equipment with Learjet60 Aircraft In Background Medical Crew Transferring Patient from Ground Ambulance to Learjet60 Air Ambulance Aircraft

This capability allows AirCARE1 to continue specialized respiratory therapy during air medical transport when clinically appropriate. For medically fragile patients, uninterrupted treatment can expand otherwise limited transport options and help patients attain specialized care.

Inhaled nitric oxide is a prescription medical gas delivered through a breathing or ventilator circuit. It relaxes blood vessels in the lungs, helping improve oxygenation, lower pulmonary pressure, and reduces strain on the heart in responsive patients.

This therapy can be especially important for infants experiencing severe oxygenation failure associated with pulmonary hypertension. In this population, iNO is FDA approved to improve oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Continuing therapy during transport helps maintain oxygenation and pulmonary stability throughout the bedside-to-bedside journey.

iNO may also support select burn patients whose injuries are complicated by acute respiratory distress syndrome, severe hypoxemia, or increased pulmonary pressure. Although it does not treat the burn itself, iNO may be used as temporary rescue therapy to improve oxygenation and stabilize the patient during transfer.

AirCARE1's iNO program was led by Christina Kennedy, RN, BSN, CFRN, Program Director and active Flight Nurse, who oversaw its clinical integration and FAA authorization.

"Bringing iNO aboard our aircraft allows us to extend this highly specialized, hospital-level respiratory therapy to patients who need it throughout transport," Kennedy said.

Denise Waye BSN, RN, and Founder of AirCARE1, added, "Christina's leadership reflects our commitment to advancing air medicine responsibly and safely."

Because iNO is transported as a regulated hazardous material, providing it in flight requires specialized equipment, trained clinicians, documentation, and aircraft-specific procedures. By voluntarily completing the FAA authorization process, AirCARE1 formally incorporated iNO into its regulated operating system, ensuring the capability meets high standards of safety, compliance, and patient care.

About AirCARE1

AirCARE1 is a CAMTS-accredited long-range air ambulance provider operating medically configured Learjet 60 aircraft as airborne intensive care units. Its experienced medical and aviation crews provide bedside-to-bedside transfers throughout North, Central, and South America.

Media Contact:

Christina Kennedy

Chief Flight Nurse, Program Director

877-760-7760

[email protected]

SOURCE AirCARE1 Air Ambulance & Medical Escort Provider