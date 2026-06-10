AIRLAB by Airstream Brings Creative Expression to the Streets of New York with Multi-Phase Public Art Activation

A teased SoHo installation evolved into a collaborative canvas as AIRLAB invited emerging artists to leave their mark on an Airstream trailer, culminating in a public exhibition of the completed piece

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRLAB, Airstream's newly launched creative platform dedicated to fostering collaboration across art, design, culture, and innovation, made its debut with a multi-phase public activation in New York City that transformed an iconic Airstream trailer into a collective work of art shaped by the city's creative community.

Make Your Mark, one of AIRLAB’s first major public initiatives, was an open call inviting emerging New York-based artists to leave their creative imprint on an Airstream travel trailer.

The experience began in SoHo, where a fully white-wrapped Airstream trailer appeared unannounced in one of Manhattan's most highly trafficked cultural neighborhoods. With all doors, windows and recognizable details concealed, save for a badge and a license plate reading "AIRLAB," the signature-shaped trailer stood as a sculptural public installation, sparking curiosity and conversation from passersby.

That initial installation served as the foundation for Make Your Mark, one of AIRLAB's first major public initiatives and an open call inviting emerging New York-based artists to leave their creative imprint on the trailer. In partnership with CART Department – the automotive art collective and media platform – selected artists transformed the trailer's exterior into a dynamic collective canvas over two days at Free Parking in the West Village, contributing original works spanning illustration, graffiti, painting, lettering, abstract mark-making, and mixed media.

What began as a blank slate became a living expression of AIRLAB's mission: to create unexpected opportunities for creative communities to experiment, collaborate and share ideas, and explore what becomes possible when mobility and artistic expression intersect.

"Airstream has always been about more than travel. The Airstream lifestyle provides a way to see the world through another lens," said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. "With AIRLAB, we're building on that legacy by creating a platform where mobility, creative expression, and collaboration can catalyze in unexpected ways. This New York activation brought that vision to life, transforming a blank Airstream into a collective work of art shaped by emerging artists and the energy of the city."

The activation culminated in a public exhibition of the completed trailer, giving New Yorkers the opportunity to experience the finished artwork up close. What first appeared as a mysterious blank installation was ultimately revealed as a vibrant collective canvas, shaped by the creative contributions of participating artists and the community-embracing spirit of AIRLAB.

With the New York activation now complete, the project marks one of the first public expressions of AIRLAB and establishes the platform as a space for experimentation, storytelling and real-world creative collaboration. Rooted in Airstream's legacy of design and craftsmanship, AIRLAB will continue to explore what becomes possible when mobility, innovation and artistic expression intersect.

About AIRLAB™

AIRLAB™ is Airstream's platform for creative expression, built on a century of craftsmanship and reinvention that has never stopped evolving. Part incubator, part innovation studio, part storytelling engine, AIRLAB brings together makers across disciplines to remix, reinterpret, and reimagine their craft, using the Airstream as both tool and collaborator to redefine what a creative life can be. What emerges: new ways of making and living that give the next generation of iconoclasts the space, inspiration, and permission to create outside the system.

About Airstream®

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturers in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. Airstream, Inc. is an operating company of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

Media Contact:

AIRLAB

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SOURCE Airstream, Inc.