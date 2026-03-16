Airport Transportation Reaches All Five Continents Through Global Transportation Partner Network
News provided byAirport Transportation LLC
Mar 16, 2026, 19:21 ET
MIAMI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport Transportation through AirportTransportation.com the rapidly growing global airport transfer platform operated by Airport Transportation LLC, announced today that it has officially expanded its transportation partner network across all five major continents, providing travelers with reliable airport transfers in hundreds of destinations worldwide.
The milestone marks a major step in the company's mission to become the most comprehensive airport transportation platform for international travelers.
A Global Airport Transfer Network
Airport Transportation began in North America and the Caribbean. Over the past several years, the company has steadily expanded its presence through partnerships with professional transportation providers around the world.
Today, travelers can arrange airport transfers through the platform in destinations including:
North America
- Miami. Miami Airport Transportation.
- New York
- Los Angeles
- Las Vegas
- Orlando
- Cancun. Cancun Airport Transportation
- Los Cabos. Cabo Airport Transportation
- Puerto Vallarta. Puerto Vallarta Airport Transportation.
Caribbean
- Punta Cana. Punta Cana Airport Transportation
- Aruba
Europe
- Paris
- London
- Madrid
- Barcelona
- Rome
- Lisbon
- Athens
Asia
- Dubai
- Bangkok
- Singapore
- Tokyo
Africa
- Marrakech
- Cape Town
- Johannesburg
Oceania
- Sydney
- Melbourne
Through these partnerships, AirportTransportation.com connects travelers with licensed, professional airport transportation companies in key travel destinations across the globe.
Responding to Growing International Travel
While ride-sharing apps have become common in many cities, travelers arriving in unfamiliar destinations often prefer pre-booked airport transportation services that guarantee availability, fixed pricing, and professional drivers waiting upon arrival.
Also, Airport Transportation's affiliate program helps affiliates get commissions with each reservation made through their channels.
A Strong Presence in Major Tourism Destinations
The company already has an established presence in many of the world's most visited tourism destinations.
In Mexico, AirportTransportation.com operates through partners in Cancun like Cancun Airport Transportation, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta, three of the country's busiest resort destinations.
In the United States, the platform serves travelers in major gateway cities including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Orlando.
The company also has a strong footprint in the Caribbean, in destinations such as Punta Cana and Montego Bay.
Miami Operations Driving Global Growth
Airport Transportation continues to operate its core management and marketing activities from Miami, Florida, one of the world's most important aviation hubs.
Airport Transportation LLC is also legally registered in the United States, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to transparency and professional standards within the travel industry.
Expanding Partnerships With Local Transportation Companies
Rather than operating its own fleets worldwide, Airport Transportation collaborates with established local providers who already have experience serving travelers in their respective regions.
This model allows the platform to:
- Support local transportation businesses
- Provide destination-specific expertise
- Maintain professional service standards
- Expand rapidly into new markets
Each partner transportation provider must meet quality and reliability requirements before joining the network.
Contact:
Airport Transportation
***@airporttransportation.com
Photos:
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Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE Airport Transportation LLC
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