AirSculpt® Partners with Tiger Aesthetics™ in First National Partnership to Offer alloClae™

Further expanding AirSculpt's body enhancement offerings, the partnership brings alloClae™ to patients nationwide.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSculpt®, the leader in minimally invasive body contouring, today announced the first national partnership with Tiger Aesthetics™ for alloClae™, an off-the-shelf structural adipose tissue designed for aesthetic body procedures. Launching in August across select AirSculpt locations, the rollout reflects AirSculpt's commitment to expand availability nationwide by the end of 2026.

The strategic partnership expands AirSculpt's body enhancement offerings by adding alloClae as a new treatment option for patients seeking natural-looking volume restoration and contour refinement—particularly those who may not have sufficient fat for a traditional fat transfer procedure. It may be incorporated into treatment plans for enhancing areas such as the hips, buttocks, breasts, and to improve contour irregularities following liposuction, allowing AirSculpt surgeons another customizable solution to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals through personalized treatment plans.

"At AirSculpt, we're continually evaluating new technologies that complement our expertise and meaningfully expand what's possible for our patients," said Yogi Jashnani, Chief Executive Officer of AirSculpt. "Our partnership with Tiger Aesthetics reflects our commitment to remaining at the forefront of body contouring innovation while giving more patients access to personalized solutions through our national network. We're excited to introduce alloClae as another way to help patients achieve natural-looking results tailored to their individual goals."

As consumer demand for minimally invasive body contouring and body enhancement continues to grow, driven in part by the rise of GLP-1 medications and evolving aesthetic goals, AirSculpt is expanding its treatment portfolio to provide patients with more personalized solutions through its nationwide network.

"With the growing use of weight loss medications and increasing consumer demand for regenerative treatments, alloClae provides a unique, non-surgical option for patients to restore targeted volume in a fully natural way," said Caro Van Hove, President of Tiger Aesthetics. "This partnership is a natural fit that expands access for patients nationwide and enables AirSculpt to help patients who otherwise have very limited options."

alloClae™ is a structural adipose tissue allograft used for non-surgical body contouring, designed to add subtle, natural-looking, targeted volume - helping restore balance, smooth contours, and enhance a patient's natural shape. Typically performed in-office in under an hour, alloClae™ delivers immediate results with minimal downtime.

As AirSculpt continues to expand its body contouring and enhancement offerings, additional treatment options, treatment areas and clinic availability will be announced nationwide throughout 2026.

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt® offices. The minimally invasive procedures can remove fat, tighten skin, and add volume through fat transfers to sculpt targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, and precise, lasting results.

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SOURCE AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc.