AIX Rosé and Playlister Present Sea, AIX & Sun: The Sound of a Provençal Summer

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the start of summer, AIX Rosé and Playlister present Sea, AIX & Sun, a curated playlist capturing the rhythm of a Provençal summer. An invitation to embrace sun-soaked days, golden evenings, and the effortless spirit of the South of France.

A collaboration with Playlister, one of the world's most respected music curation houses, the selection blends Balearic grooves, jazz-inflected house, and warm percussion. Each track is chosen to hold a moment rather than fill it, moving from noon through golden hour into evening.

AIX Rosé x Playlister music Sea AIX and Sun (PRNewsfoto/Maison Saint Aix)

"There is a specific kind of afternoon in Provence, the kind where nobody is in a hurry, and nobody wants to be anywhere else. That is the feeling we wanted to capture," said Victor Verhoef, Global Marketing Director, Maison Saint Aix.

"A good moment keeps its own pace," added Alexandre Carreiro, Americas Commercial Director, Maison Saint Aix, "With Playlister, we wanted to find its rhythm, and share the spirit of a Provençal summer with listeners around the world."

Released for the summer season, Sea, AIX & Sun is available on Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music. Stream it at: https://open.spotify.com/user/31nvv23jirxp6dz7zp4oy56gyjhu?si=56547aec2a564626

About AIX Rosé

Born in the hills of Aix-en-Provence, AIX Rosé is the flagship brand of Maison Saint Aix and one of the world's most recognized Provençal rosés, distributed across Europe, the Americas, Australia and beyond. Crafted by winemaker Nicolas Quiles, named one of the world's Top 100 Winemakers by The Drinks Business, AIX Rosé expresses the sun, soil and rhythm of Provence in every bottle. AIX is found at leading restaurants, hotels, and lifestyle destinations worldwide, and is represented across America by Kobrand Corporation.

About Playlister

Founded in 2008 by Ben Bridgewater and Dan Lywood, Playlister is one of the world's leading music curation companies. With offices in London and Sydney and a global client base of restaurants, hotels, fashion brands, and retailers, Playlister creates bespoke musical identities.

About Kobrand Corporation

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Selected according to a single, unerring principle, quality, its portfolio has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for 80 years. For more information visit www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com.

Media Contact:

Hailey Giordano

[email protected]

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SOURCE Maison Saint Aix