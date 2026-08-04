AIxCrypto Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Details

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIXC) ("AIxC" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed technology company building a three-layer architecture spanning the infrastructure, protocol, and application layers, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM Pacific Time (7:30 PM Eastern Time) on Friday, Aug 7, 2026.

AIxC invites stockholders to submit questions in advance of the upcoming earnings call. Stockholders may email their questions directly to: [email protected]. We welcome your participation and appreciate your continued support.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Events section of the Company's IR website at https://investors.aixcrypto.ai/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings presentation, will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc.

AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIXC) is a Nasdaq-listed technology company building a three-layer architecture spanning the infrastructure, protocol, and application layers. Through the convergence of AI Agents and Embodied AI (EAI) devices, AIXC is developing technology intended to enable heterogeneous intelligent entities—robots, smart vehicles, and other edge devices—to autonomously discover, collaborate, and execute tasks with one another without centralized intermediaries, driving the advancement of the Silicon Economy.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This communication — including any presentation, press release, investor materials or other document of which it forms a part (this "Communication") — contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws, regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry. All statements, whether written or oral, other than statements of historical fact — including any financial projections and any statements regarding future events, our strategy, plans, objectives, expectations, or anticipated actions or results — are forward-looking statements. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions; the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this Communication and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently uncertain. AIxCrypto can give no assurance that such forward-looking statements or financial projections will prove to be correct.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, including, but not limited to: business, economic, market and capital-market conditions; the heavily regulated industry in which we operate; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations; the inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with digital assets and cryptocurrencies; evolving money-transmission, payments and digital-asset regulatory requirements applicable to our payment and settlement arrangements; risks associated with the early-stage and beta nature of our operations, including our dependence on third-party merchants and service providers and our ability to scale our platform; risks related to our expansion into new markets, jurisdictions, services and operating modalities, including aerial and unmanned aircraft operations, and the regulatory approvals and clearances required for such operations; changes in market demand for, and the pricing of, our products and services; our relationships with our customers and business partners; our ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet our customers' needs; competition in our industry; the failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; systems, network, telecommunications or service disruptions, failures or cyber-attacks; our ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; litigation costs and outcomes; our ability to maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and to defend against third-party claims of infringement; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; and our ability to manage our growth. This list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements in this Communication speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, neither AIxCrypto nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or financial projection set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Communication is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute investment, tax or legal advice or any investment recommendation, and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in whole or in part, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to notify any recipient thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This caution is made under, and these forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by, the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc.