AKA Launches 'EOS' Sales Knowledge Engine Globally, Now Available on AWS Marketplace

EOS verifies what sales reps actually say against company documents — and turns every failed claim into a citation-backed quiz that certifies real product knowledge

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA, an AI business solutions company, today announced the global launch of EOS, a Sales Knowledge Engine that verifies and certifies the factual product knowledge of customer-facing teams. Alongside the launch, EOS is now listed on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, enabling enterprises worldwide to adopt the platform through standard cloud procurement.

EOS turns a company's product documents into practice and provable knowledge. While conventional AI sales-training tools focus on grading how a representative speaks — tone, pacing, and objection handling — EOS focuses on whether what they say is factually correct, and converts those results into measurable knowledge certification. Its defining capability is assessment generation: any claim that fails verification is instantly transformed into a targeted, citation-backed knowledge-check quiz mapped to the exact source page.

The workflow is straightforward. An organization uploads its internal specifications, playbooks, and pricing sheets, and EOS builds a verification layer grounded in those documents. As representatives run practice conversations with dynamic AI buyer personas via real-time voice or text, the engine extracts factual assertions from the dialogue, cross-references them against the source material, and grades each claim as Supported, Contradicted, or Insufficient. Because verification is grounded exclusively in the company's own uploaded documents, the architecture structurally minimizes the hallucination risk of general-purpose AI.

EOS is built for knowledge-heavy, regulated frontline industries — insurance, telecommunications, financial services, automotive, and consumer-electronics retail — where product catalogs are large and inaccurate statements carry compliance consequences. The platform shifts enablement metrics from participation-based indicators, such as training hours completed, to quantitative data such as product-fact accuracy rates and reductions in misinformation.

"The outcome of sales training should be measured not by how fluently a rep speaks, but by whether the information they give customers is accurate," said Raymond Jung, CEO of AKA. "EOS goes beyond conversation practice to turn an organization's product knowledge into a provable asset. With this global launch and our AWS Marketplace listing, knowledge-intensive sales organizations everywhere can now adopt that standard."

Designed for enterprise security requirements, EOS keeps each customer's data fully isolated and never uses it for external model training. Beyond cloud SaaS, the platform supports on-premise and on-device AI deployment options for regulated environments with restricted external connectivity.

Ahead of its global launch, EOS completed months-long field pilots with enterprise customers across the global consumer-technology and retail sectors, validating its verification performance in large-catalog environments.

EOS currently supports English, Japanese, and Korean. Teams can start free with up to five seats at akaeos.com, and enterprise buyers can procure the platform by searching for "EOS Pro" on the AWS Marketplace or via akaeos.com/aws.

About AKA

AKA is developing a generative A.I. engine called Muse. The AI engine aims to help provide us with an abundant life and overcome socioeconomic and geographical limitations. The current market focus is on Education, Enterprise, and Mental Health areas where AKA's AI products fit in.

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SOURCE AKA