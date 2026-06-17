Aker BioMarine Strengthens Operational Sustainability Through 24/7 Renewable Energy Agreement with ENGIE

HOUSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BioMarine has signed a 24/7 renewable energy agreement with ENGIE, reinforcing the company's long-term focus on operational sustainability and responsible energy sourcing. As an early mover in the Biotechnology sector, Aker BioMarine is advancing its sustainability efforts through adopting site-specific Renewable Energy Certificates that link each unit of electricity consumed to power generated from named renewable energy projects. With approximately 90% of electricity consumption matched hourly with local renewable generation, the structure provides a highly precise alignment between energy demand and clean supply, setting a new benchmark for operational sustainability.

Through this agreement, ENGIE delivers 100% renewable energy through its 24/7 offering, an approach that matches electricity consumption with local renewable generation on an hourly basis. Reflecting ENGIE's role in advancing future-ready energy solutions, this goes beyond traditional renewable procurement by providing around-the-clock, site-specific clean energy backed by a diversified portfolio of assets. The Impact Solar Project in Lamar County, Texas, along with other designated renewable assets, will anchor the supply that supports this agreement. For ENGIE, this partnership reflects a broader commitment to walking alongside clients on their decarbonization journey, delivering practical, scalable solutions that drive measurable progress.



"Working with companies that have made sustainability a core part of their strategy is essential to delivering meaningful progress," said Taymur Bunkheila, Regional VP and Retail Supply Lead for ENGIE's U.S. 24/7 product. "By aligning energy solutions with operational needs, we can help organizations improve transparency, strengthen accountability, and deliver measurable outcomes. This agreement demonstrates how companies can take practical steps today while building toward long-term sustainability objectives."

Sustainability has long been a core focus for Aker BioMarine. The newly signed renewable energy agreement further reinforces the company's broader sustainability strategy and builds on a series of initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact across the company's operations and value chain. At its Houston facility, Aker BioMarine already maintains a 100% recycling rate for large bags used in production. In 2026 the company will further improve recycling efficiency. Beyond operational improvements, Aker BioMarine is also deeply committed to biodiversity and marine conservation, as reflected in its partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded by King Charles III.

"Through this agreement, we expect to reduce our Scope 2 emissions, marking an important milestone in our broader sustainability journey," said Matts Johansen, CEO at Aker BioMarine. "ENGIE has delivered an affordable, innovative and transparent solution that allows us to match our electricity consumption for our Houston manufacturing facility with renewable power generation. The transparent data ENGIE provides strengthens our climate reporting while helping us continue delivering high-quality products with a lower environmental footprint".

More than a compliance measure, this agreement integrates energy accountability into Aker BioMarine's day-to-day operations. The company continues to take a systematic, value chain wide approach to reducing emissions, prioritizing all reductions that are technically and operationally feasible. The company is driving emissions lower across all scopes and throughout its operations, tracking progress toward its 2030 carbon intensity goal.

Priority Power supported the agreement in an advisory capacity, guiding the transaction to ensure it reflected Aker BioMarine's sustainability priorities and seamlessly integrated ENGIE's suite of innovative energy solutions. Their involvement helped shape a structure that delivers measurable value while meeting the customer's needs.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, ENGIE North America develops, owns, and operates renewable power, battery storage, flexible generation, and energy infrastructure solutions for businesses and communities across the U.S. and Canada. The company has more than 11 GW of power generation in operation or under construction across North America, representing $11 billion of capital employed. Through this portfolio, ENGIE North America delivers low-cost, reliable energy to meet rapidly rising power demand, supporting critical operations across the economy, including those of leading technology and consumer companies. ENGIE North America is part of ENGIE, a global energy company with 98,000 employees across 30 countries and the world's leading provider of long-term renewable energy solutions for corporate customers. ENGIE is publicly traded (ENGI) on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges. For more information, visit www.engie-na.com or www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc.

About Aker BioMarine

Aker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based ingredients. By harnessing the natural nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine helps address global health challenges such as omega-3 deficiencies. Aker BioMarine operates a facility in Houston, Texas, serving as the hub where the majority of products are processed. This advanced plant runs around the clock, ensuring seamless operations and supply to global markets. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba Krill® Oil, Lysoveta®, Revervia®, and PL+™, and the business model focuses on investing in science to validate the superior delivery of omega-3 benefits possible by krill oil. Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com.

About Priority Power

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Priority Power Management, LLC ("Priority Power") is one of the nation's largest independent energy solutions providers, managing over $1 billion in energy spend across 10,000+ client contracts in 40+ states. The company provides fully integrated strategy, managing supply, offering infrastructure, operations, and advisory services to commercial and industrial clients, supported by its proprietary PriorityView® platform for real-time market intelligence, and dedicated network operations centers, providing continuous monitoring and management of client energy assets. For more information about Priority Power, please visit www.prioritypower.com or follow @PriorityPower on LinkedIn

Media Contact:

ENGIE North America: Geof Koss, [email protected].

Media Contact:

Aker BioMarine: Marte Dalsegg, [email protected], tlf +47 934 33 087

Media Contact:

Priority Power: Julia Baranava, [email protected]

SOURCE Engie North America Inc.; Aker BioMarine