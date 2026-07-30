Akido Announces the First AI-Native Health System in the US

Akido's ScopeAI-powered network gives 1 million patients access to care

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akido today announced it is building the first AI-native health system in the United States, expanding its proprietary technology, ScopeAI, across its 100 clinics, virtual care, and field medicine services, with access to a population of 1 million patients in California, New York City, and Rhode Island. ScopeAI organizes the clinical picture in real time, giving physicians a diagnostic head start, so appointments focus on the patient, not the administration. Alongside this, Akido welcomed new technical leadership, launched a first-of-its-kind AI Clinical Advisory Council, retired "Labs" from its name, and debuted Akido Medical, the brand for its AI-native clinics.

The news comes as physician shortages show up in state after state — longer wait times, doctors leaving faster than they can be replaced — with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) projecting a shortage of up to 86,000 U.S. physicians by 2036.

"Doctors are leaving medicine because the system asks them to do more with less every year. ScopeAI removes the administrative weight of the visit and supports investigative intake, so physicians can spend their time on what only a human doctor can do."

— Prashant Samant, CEO and co-founder, Akido

From 2024 to 2025, Akido's revenue grew by 300%. Samant will share more live in a fireside chat on August 5 at 2:50pm PT at Ai4, "Beyond the Scribe: What Happens When AI Supports the Visit."

What ScopeAI Changes for Physicians and Patients

Where other healthcare AI tools promise faster visits, Akido promises a better, more human experience with a real doctor spending more time with each patient. ScopeAI listens during the visit, organizes the clinical picture in real time, and hands the physician a diagnostic head start, so the appointment is about the patient again, not the cognitive administrative load.

That shows up most clearly in the hardest conditions in American healthcare. Akido's street medicine program delivers continuous, ScopeAI-powered care for patients experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, on an iPad in encampments. Dr. Jocelyn Dee, who has practiced in LA for 30 years after graduating Harvard Medical School, is one of the physicians deploying it.

"With a patient who has no chart and no fixed address, you're building the whole picture from scratch, in real time, often in an encampment with no privacy and no time to spare. ScopeAI gets me to the real issue fast. It knows what to ask, it's comprehensive, and it performs the same way every single time. For patients who've learned the system doesn't show up for them reliably, that consistency is its own form of care."

— Dr. Jocelyn Dee, MD, Street Medicine Physician, Akido

Early outcomes: 53% same-day access, 83% three-month/63% six-month retention, 55% reduction in Emergency Department utilization versus national rates. Full results: akido.com/post/street-smart.

The same performance holds up at scale. ScopeAI has been tested against 203,000 clinical encounters, measured against TAMSS (Total Addressable Medical Situation Space) — a framework built entirely from real clinical practice, testing AI across the full range of what a health system sees. ScopeAI delivers five times more face-to-face patient time per visit and a 96 Net Promoter Score.

"Most AI health models get benchmarked against curated case sets that look nothing like a real clinic day. We built TAMSS because we wanted to know how ScopeAI performs on everything a physician actually sees: the ambiguous cases, the multiple chronic conditions, the patient who doesn't present like the textbook. That's the only benchmark that matters if you're actually running a health system on top of it."

— Jared Goodner, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Akido

A New Name, and a New Clinical Brand

Akido Labs is retiring "Labs," becoming simply Akido, acknowledging the technology has moved past R&D and into the standard of care for the patients it now serves. Alongside that change, Akido is introducing Akido Medical: the face patients see, and where Akido's AI works in service of the doctor-patient relationship, delivered by humans, not chatbots.

Matt Siegler, Chief Network Officer, leads shared governance and clinical integration across the network. Jim McGee, Chief Transformation Officer, leads the work of getting a distributed clinical workforce to adopt AI in the exam room.

"Across every clinic, every contract, and every state in our network, expanding access to high-quality care is our north star. That shared commitment and the discipline to safely use innovative technology like ScopeAI to achieve it is what makes us an AI-native health system, rather than just another point solution or pilot program."

— Matt Siegler, Chief Network Officer, Akido

"You get a distributed clinical workforce to trust a new way of practicing medicine by showing up in the exam room with them, again and again, until the tool earns its place — without ever losing the humanity at the heart of care."

— Jim McGee, Chief Transformation Officer, Akido

Engineering Leadership

Matt Rothstein joins as Vice President of Engineering. At Goldman Sachs, he was integral to building the Apple Card platform, stood up Goldman's first real-time ML model in consumer, and scaled engineering from 10 to 250 people. He previously built patient record transfer systems at the National Institutes of Health and an ED charting system used across seven hospitals in Maryland.

Cambron Carter joins as Principal AI Architect. Co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Pearl, he built a 60-person engineering team and co-led regulatory submissions for the world's first FDA-cleared dental AI medical device.

"We've spent a decade building the data infrastructure and clinical network to make this possible," said Samant. "Now we're assembling the engineering leadership to match."

AI Clinical Advisory Council

Akido has launched its AI Clinical Advisory Council, an independent panel of clinicians, health equity voices, payer leaders, and patient advocates providing external oversight of Akido's AI systems and protocols. More information soon.

About Akido

Akido is a technology company re-engineering healthcare around AI. Its AI-native health system frees physicians from the cognitive heavy lifting of medicine and partners on the investigation and discovery, so doctors can focus on judgment and care. This stretches a limited physician supply to reach far more people. Akido operates a national network of more than 1,000 providers across 26 specialties and six markets. Founded in 2015 out of USC's Digital Health Lab, its Series B was led by Oak HC/FT. For more information, visit www.akido.com.

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SOURCE Akido