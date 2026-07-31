Alabama-Based Simparo Inc. Earns Fourth U.S. Patent, Backed by Innovate Alabama Investment

State-supported medical device company invites Alabama hand surgeons to experience homegrown orthopedic innovation

MOBILE, Ala., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simparo Inc. (DBA Simparo Surgical), an Alabama medical device company backed by an investment from Innovate Alabama, and supported by Hatch Fairhope, today announced the issuance of its fourth U.S. patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,661,103, granted June 23, 2026. The milestone underscores the strength of Alabama's growing innovation economy and Simparo's commitment to building advanced orthopedic technology in the state.

The newly issued patent addresses a long-standing challenge in Thumb CMC reconstruction: achieving basal joint reconstruction quickly, securely, and reproducibly. Conventional approaches often require second site tendon harvesting, drilling tunnels in the bone, and tensioning methods relying solely on approximation — steps that can add time and complexity to a procedure. Simparo's suture-locking mechanism, the Falcon Suture Clutch, uses a one-way cinching design that lets a surgeon complete the repair to the desired tension in a controlled and incremental fashion.

"We're proud to be an Alabama company, and proud of the support that Innovate Alabama and Hatch Fairhope has placed behind our vision," said Chris Harber, CEO of Simparo Surgical. "This patent is a milestone not just for our team, but for what Alabama is building: a place where medical innovation is developed, protected, and delivered to the surgeons and patients who need it."

For Alabama's hand surgeons, the message is simple, we're a locally grown, state-supported company producing protected, differentiated technology designed for the procedures they perform every day and for the Alabama patients they serve every day. Simparo's portfolio now spans four issued patents covering its novel suture tensioning system and soon to be family of applications across the orthopedic field.

"We'd love to support Alabama surgeons by providing them with technological advancements to help treat their patients," added Chris Harber. "When you choose Simparo, you're choosing innovation that was built right here at home — and helping demonstrate what Alabama's investment in companies like ours can achieve."

About Innovate Alabama

Innovate Alabama is Alabama's first statewide public-private partnership focused on small businesses, technology and innovation with a mission to help innovators grow roots here in Alabama. Innovate Alabama was established to implement the initiatives and recommendations set forth in the Alabama Innovation Commission's report, including smart policy solutions that will create a more resilient and robust economy to remain competitive in a 21st-century world. With founding CEO Cynthia Crutchfield leading the charge, Innovate Alabama is also made up of a board of 11 innovation leaders appointed by Gov. Ivey, collaborating across sectors to advance industries, drive technology and facilitate an environment where innovation and small businesses thrive. Learn more about Innovate Alabama at www.innovatealabama.org.

About Hatch Fairhope

Hatch Fairhope is a dedicated business resource hub located in Downtown Fairhope, AL, for technology-based entrepreneurs in Baldwin County. Its mission is to support new and existing startups by providing access to resources, training, and networking opportunities to help them grow.

About Simparo Inc.

Simparo Inc. is a medical device company, headquartered in Mobile, AL focused on developing novel orthopedic devices and surgical methods for the upper and lower extremity that simplify surgical procedures, without sacrificing stability and improving the patient experience.

Media Contact:

Wendy Hebert | [email protected]

SOURCE Simparo Surgical