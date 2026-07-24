ALABAMA POWER ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Hand and Mike Kemp, Sr. have been elected to the Alabama Power Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom and Mike to our board and appreciate their willingness to serve," said Alabama Power chairman, president, and CEO Jeff Peoples. "Their strategic leadership and commitment to Alabama communities will be valuable to our board."

Hand is the chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Volkert, Inc., a professional services firm that offers planning, engineering and construction services to public and private sector clients.

Hand is active in several professional organizations including the Business Council of Alabama, the Construction Industry Round Table, the Southern Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, The Beavers heavy engineering construction association, the Alabama Roadbuilders Association, Leadership Alabama, the University of South Alabama President's Cabinet and the Auburn University Engineering Alumni Council. Additionally, Hand serves on the board of directors of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Alabama and the Regions Bank Advisory Board. He is an appointee of Governor Kay Ivey on the executive committee of Alabama's Workforce Board.

Kemp is the founder and chief executive officer of the KMS Family of Companies, delivering program management and consulting services across 16 states and serving a diverse range of industries with a focus on precision, collaboration and performance.

Kemp has been widely recognized for his leadership and impact, including honors from the Birmingham Business Journal as a Top 40 Under 40, Best in Minority Business Awards recipient and Top 40 Under 40 of the Decade. He was also a recipient of the 2025 CEO Award and a graduate of Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Alabama. Additionally, Kemp serves on the board of directors of First Horizon Bank, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama and is a leader with many professional organizations, including the Business Council of Alabama, Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, United Way of Central Alabama and Leadership Alabama.

The addition of these leaders to the Alabama Power Board of Directors reflects the company's continued commitment to create value for our customers, communities and shareholders.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable electricity to 1.6 million customers across the state. Learn more at AlabamaPower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power