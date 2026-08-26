Alabama Water Utilities Completes $25 Million in Wastewater Investments to Serve Alabama's Fastest-Growing Communities

Three water reclamation projects are now fully operational across the Shelby County growth corridor.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Water Utilities (AWU) has completed three wastewater infrastructure projects across its Alabama service area, representing more than $25 million in combined investment to support one of the fastest-growing regions in the state: a capacity expansion at the Shelby Ridge Water Reclamation Facility, new effluent filtration at the North Shelby Water Resource Recovery Facility, and the relocation of the Morris Water Reclamation Facility.

At Shelby Ridge, serving the rapidly developing US-280 corridor, a $10.5 million project doubled treatment capacity from 1 million gallons per day (mgd) to 2 mgd and has operated at full capacity for a year and a half.

According to Guy Locker, President of AWU, "These projects typically cost about $40 to $50 per gallon of added capacity. AWU delivered the expansion at approximately $10 per gallon, allowing continued growth while prudently managing costs for our customers."

At North Shelby, also along US-280, a $10 million investment added AquaDisc effluent filters alongside the facility's existing traveling-bridge sand filters. Operational for about a year, the project resolved a filtration challenge that had limited treatment capacity, adding redundancy and flexibility while positioning the plant for future growth.

The Morris Water Reclamation Facility project relocated an aging 40,000-gallon-per-day plant that had outgrown its site. The new facility, about a mile away to address neighborhood feedback, treats up to 200,000 gallons per day — five times its predecessor's capacity — with room for future growth.

Locker said, "These investments reflect a simple philosophy: invest ahead of growth, not behind it. Each project was designed with the next decade in mind, not just the next year."

He added that the projects were also delivered on time and under industry-standard costs, "reflecting AWU's continued commitment to reliable, modern water reclamation for the communities AWU serves."

About Alabama Water Utilities

Alabama Water Utilities delivers clean, safe, and reliable wastewater services that protect public health, support our communities, and sustain our natural resources. Through superior operations and impactful investment, we ensure essential wastewater services for today and tomorrow.

SOURCE Alabama Water Utilities