Alabama's Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy Receives $1.15 Million Grant to Preserve Civil Rights Landmark and Expand Cultural Programming

ALBERTA, Ala., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy (FQBL) is pleased to announce it has received a $1.15 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to preserve and strengthen the historic home of the Freedom Quilting Bee while expanding the organization's long-term capacity to steward this nationally significant cultural landmark. The three-year grant, which runs July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2029, represents a transformative investment in both the preservation of the historic Freedom Quilting Bee headquarters and the future sustainability of the organization that carries its legacy forward.

Founded in 1966, the Freedom Quilting Bee became a nationally recognized quilting cooperative that created economic opportunity for Black women in rural Alabama. Through their extraordinary artistry, entrepreneurship, and partnerships with national retailers, the women of the Freedom Quilting Bee generated income for their families while preserving a rich artistic tradition and advancing economic justice during the Civil Rights Movement.

"This investment from the Mellon Foundation is a powerful affirmation of the national significance of the Freedom Quilting Bee story," said Kim V. Kelly, Executive Director of Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy. "It enables us to preserve this historic place while building the organizational capacity needed to ensure these stories continue to educate and inspire generations to come."

Through the Humanities in Place grant, Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy will undertake critical work to upgrade the historic structure, ensuring that it can continue to serve as a center for exhibitions, educational programming, research, and community engagement. Planned improvements include modernization of essential building systems, accessibility enhancements, and rehabilitation that preserves the building's historic character while preparing it for long-term public use.

In addition to investing in the historic building, the grant will strengthen the organization's capacity by supporting the recruitment and hiring of a Development Director. This new leadership position will expand Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy's fundraising and donor engagement efforts, broaden philanthropic support, and help secure the organization's long-term financial sustainability.

"The Mellon Foundation recognizes that preserving historic places also requires investing in the organizations that care for them," Kelly said. "By strengthening our development capacity, we will be better positioned to cultivate new partnerships and resources that will sustain this important work well beyond the grant period."

The award builds upon several years of investment by public and private partners in the Adaptive Reuse Project. Previous support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the Daniel Foundation of Alabama, and the Educational Foundation of America enabled significant improvements to the property, including renovation of the Rev. Lonnie Brown Jr. Learning Center, expansion of the site's infrastructure, and completion of architectural plans for restoration of the building's original roof design. Souls Grown Deep Foundation was an early funder whose support helped launch Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy. Today, that partnership continues through their contribution of original photographic documentation of the community and their curation of the exhibition currently on display.

By the conclusion of the grant period in 2029, Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy will have advanced the preservation of one of Alabama's most important Civil Rights and folk art landmarks while establishing stronger organizational systems to support expanded exhibitions, educational initiatives, artist residencies, public humanities programming, and community partnerships.

About Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy

Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy preserves, interprets, and advances the history and enduring impact of the Freedom Quilting Bee. Through historic preservation, exhibitions, educational programming, and community partnerships, the organization celebrates the women whose artistry and entrepreneurship transformed their community and left an indelible mark on American history. To learn more about the Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy, visit www.fqblegacy.org. For media-approved images, please click here.

SOURCE Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy