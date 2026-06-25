Alan announces a €480 million financing round to make prevention insurance the new global standard in healthcare

Backed by Prosus, Alan enters a new phase of growth to transform healthcare through prevention, technology and AI

PARIS, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Alan, the company building the new standard in prevention insurance, today announced an agreement for a Series G financing round of €480 million (＄550 million), valuing the company at €5.5 billion (＄6.3 billion). The round is led by Prosus, one of the world's largest technology operators and investors based in the Netherlands, alongside existing shareholders Teachers' Venture Growth (TVG) and Index Ventures as well as new investors Dara Holdings. The closing of this financing round is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including from the relevant French financial authorities.

This financing marks a major milestone in Alan's journey and reflects a growing conviction that healthcare must evolve from a system focused on treating illness to one built around prevention, continuous care, and long-term health outcomes. There is today a unique opportunity to accelerate this with AI.

Over the past decade, Alan has evolved beyond its origins as a health insurer to pioneer a new category: prevention insurance. Healthcare today is built on waiting - for a six-month appointment, for symptoms to get worse, for insurance that only steps in once you are already sick. Alan is built to do the opposite: to act before health problems become bigger problems. It is the first company to bring insurance, prevention and care together in a single integrated experience - combining health coverage, care navigation, wellbeing services and AI-powered health assistance so members can act early, stay on top of their health and feel more in control every day.

With this new financing, Alan enters a new phase of growth with the ambition to make prevention insurance the preferred model for healthcare. The company plans to accelerate the expansion of its model in several new countries across the world, deepen its presence in existing markets including France, Belgium, Spain and Canada, pursue acquisitions, and continue investing heavily in artificial intelligence, healthcare services and product innovation.

The company enters this new chapter from a position of considerable strength. In Q1 2026, the company reached more than €800 million in Annual Recurring Revenue, grew 53% year-over-year, surpassed 1.1 million members and is profitable in France.

Alan believes AI will fundamentally transform healthcare by making personalized prevention, navigation and support available to everyone. Combined with Alan's integrated healthcare platform, these technologies have the potential to improve outcomes for millions of people while reducing the long-term cost of care.

Prosus brings to this next phase a unique track record of supporting category-defining technology companies around the world. With deep expertise in scaling consumer platforms and a global network built over decades of investment, Prosus will support Alan's ambition to redefine healthcare for the digital age.

Commenting on this announcement, Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve, Co-founder and CEO of Alan, said: "Health can't wait, not for symptoms to get worse, not for a six-month appointment, not for the system to catch up. Yet that is exactly how healthcare works today. We believe great health is a universal right, and that prevention should be too. For ten years we have shown that technology can turn healthcare from reactive to proactive, helping people act early instead of reacting late. That is what prevention insurance is, and it's the category we are building. We selected Prosus for their very deep expertise in international expansion and consumer products and to benefit from the incredible ecosystem they are building. We are still at the very beginning of what Alan can become."

"Healthcare presents one of the most significant global opportunities for AI-led transformation," said Fahd Beg, Head of Investments at Prosus Group. "Alan has built something unique: an integrated platform where insurance, prevention and care delivery reinforce each other, creating an exceptional healthcare experience for consumers and outstanding platform engagement. We're excited to partner with Alan to accelerate its international expansion and unlock value through our ecosystem."

About Alan

Alan is building the new standard in prevention insurance -- the first company to bring insurance, prevention and care together in a single experience, serving more than 1.1 million members. Rather than only covering people when something goes wrong, Alan helps them stay one step ahead: acting before health problems become bigger problems and staying in control of their health every day. Alan is an independent company regulated by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR). Members benefit from an integrated solution designed to support both their physical and mental wellbeing while simplifying their healthcare experience through seven-day-a-week customer support, access to doctors directly through the platform, and reimbursement services known for their reliability and speed. The company operates in four countries - France, Spain, Belgium and Canada - and serves more than 37,000 businesses as well as self-employed professionals and retirees. With a team of more than 850 people, Alan is dedicated to delivering an outstanding member experience, reflected in consistently high satisfaction ratings (above 4.2/5). Alan generates more than €800 million in Annual Recurring Revenue and is valued at €5.5 billion in 2026.

Media contacts:

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SOURCE Alan