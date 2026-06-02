Alani Skin MD Named "Best Med Spa" in 2026 Best of the Desert Community's Choice Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Skin MD has been named "Best Med Spa" in the 2026 Best of the Desert Community's Choice Awards, a voter-driven program recognizing standout businesses and service providers across Arizona.

Alani team Best of azcentral award badge

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by the community in this year's Best of the Desert awards," said Kylie Tan, CEO of Alani Skin MD. "This recognition means so much because it comes directly from our clients and supporters. Our team is passionate about helping people look and feel their best through customized, science-backed treatments and exceptional care."

The company offers a wide range of services including injectables, facials, laser treatments, body contouring and regenerative aesthetics. Alani Skin MD currently serves clients across multiple Arizona locations, including Scottsdale, Mesa/Gilbert, Avondale and Anthem.

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About Alani Skin MD

Alani Skin MD provides innovative and personalized aesthetic treatments that prioritize client outcomes and satisfaction. Alani's team is committed to elevating the self-care experience through a comprehensive range of services offered, including injectables, aesthetics & facials, body solutions, and laser treatments. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Alani empowers individuals to achieve their skincare goals and look and feel their best at every stage in life. For more information, please visit www.alaniskinmd.com.

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