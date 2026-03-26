AlarMax Announces Retirement of Jay Heffernan, Vice President of Sales

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlarMax today announced the retirement of Jay Heffernan, Vice President of Sales, concluding a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years in the security industry.

Heffernan played a pivotal role in AlarMax's growth and operational alignment, helping to unify the company's branch network, mentor team members across all levels of the organization, and strengthen its presence throughout the eastern United States.

Jay Heffernan

"Jay's impact on this organization goes far beyond numbers or titles," said Scott Shelander, President of AlarMax. "He has been a steady leader, a mentor to many, and someone who brought both perspective and personality to the business every day. His ability to connect with people — across branches, roles, and regions — helped shape the culture we have today."

Over the course of his career, Heffernan built a reputation as a strategic operator and relationship-driven leader. Prior to joining AlarMax, he held leadership roles across the security distribution landscape, including driving regional expansion initiatives, recruiting top industry talent, and supporting growth through multiple acquisitions.

At AlarMax, his leadership helped create greater alignment across branches while reinforcing the company's commitment to local expertise supported by a unified national strategy.

Known for his unique sense of humor and deep industry knowledge, Heffernan also brought a personal approach to leadership — often blending mentorship with a practical, hands-on style shaped by decades in the field. As many across the organization can attest, even the most complex "territory management" conversations were never without a bit of Jay's signature humor.

"AlarMax is a special company because of its people," said Heffernan. "It's been incredibly rewarding to work alongside such a talented group and to be part of the company's growth. I'm proud of what we've built together and excited to see what's ahead."

Heffernan leaves an indelible mark on both the organization and an industry that regards him as an iconic leader.

About AlarMax

AlarMax is a national distributor of fire alarm, intrusion, access control, surveillance, and audiovisual solutions serving professional integrators and contractors across the United States. With 27 branches and a commitment to personalized service, AlarMax delivers trusted products, technical expertise, and innovative solutions that help partners grow and succeed. For more information, visit www.alarmax.com

CONTACT:

MEG A. WATT

VP, MARKETING – ALARMAX

917-765-1990

[email protected]

SOURCE AlarMaxDistributors Inc