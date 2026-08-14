Alarum Technologies, Ltd. (ALAR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Alarum Technologies, Ltd.

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ALARUM TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE OCTOBER 5, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

On July 2, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled "Google disrupts NetNut proxy network used in malware operations." The article stated Google announced it had "weakened a network of internet-connected devices being used to conceal and route malicious online traffic" and identified Alarum subsidiary NetNut "related malware command-and-control operations." The article reported Google acted "against the NetNut residential proxy operator and the Popa botnet… in partnership with the FBI."

On this news, Alarum ADSs fell $1.67 per share, or 20.8%, to close at $6.35 per ADS on July 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 4, 2026, Alarum issued a press release entitled "Alarum Technologies Announces Temporary Operational Pause of Certain Network Services," which stated "the Company continues to investigate the recent incident affecting certain aspects of NetNut Ltd's network" and "[a]s part of this ongoing investigation, and as a precautionary operational measure, the Company has decided to temporarily pause traffic through the relevant network services for several days."

On this news, the price of Alarum ADSs fell $3.27 per share, or 51.49%, to close at $3.08 per share on July 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What's The Next Step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm, ready to assist you in potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 5, 2026. Please contact us to learn more about your rights and interests by clicking here, by email ([email protected]), or by telephone at 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224).

You may retain counsel of your choice. If you bought securities during the class period, you may take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet.

Why Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP?

GPWR is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Recognizing the firm's recent successes, GPWR was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked 2nd in total investor recoveries by Institutional Shareholder Services Securities Class Action Services in 2025. GPWR's lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.

SOURCE Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP