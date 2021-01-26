Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market by Product, Type and End-user - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market by Product (Analyzers, Cartridges (POC, Tabletop), Dipsticks, Kits, Reagents), Type (Blood & Urine Creatinine, Urine Albumin, Glycated Albumin), Enduser (Hospital, Diagnostic & Research Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global albumin & creatinine tests market size is valued at an estimated USD 987 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,103 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.



The growth of the global albumin & creatinine tests market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of kidney disorders, the rising adoption of POC diagnostics, and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. However, factors like unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US and the high cost of automated analyzers are hampering the growth of the albumin & creatinine tests market during the forecasted period.

The dipstick & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the albumin & creatinine tests market, by product, during the forecast period.

Based on product, the albumin & creatinine tests market is segmented into dipsticks & kits, analyzers, cartridges, and reagents & other consumables. In 2019, the dipsticks & kits segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The frequent purchase of these products compared to instruments like analyzers and cartridges and the increasing use of kit-based rapid techniques for albumin & creatinine tests drive market growth.

The urine test segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on type, the albumin & creatinine tests market is segmented into urine tests and blood & serum creatinine tests. In 2019, urine tests accounted for the largest share in this market. Factors such as the rapid growth in the diagnostics segment and the increasing demand for rapid and easy-to-use urine tests drive the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region albumin & creatinine tests market.

The Asia Pacific albumin & creatinine tests market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly due to the expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries, increasing expenditure on life science and medical research in the region, and the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic conditions in Asian countries such as India and China.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Overview

4.2 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Cartridge Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Urine Tests Market, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Region, 2020 Vs. 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disorders

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care (POC) Diagnostics

5.2.1.3 Growing Global Prevalence of Chronic Conditions Leading to Kidney Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the US

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integrated and Automated Systems for Overall Urine Analysis

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies to Provide Significant Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Automated Analyzers

5.2.4.2 High Degree of Consolidation Acts as an Entry Barrier for New Entrants

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 PESTLE Analysis



6 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dipsticks & Kits

6.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Ease of Use to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Analyzers

6.3.1 Adoption of POC Analyzers Has Increased in Recent Years

6.4 Cartridges

6.4.1 POC Analyzer Cartridges

6.4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of POC Technologies to Drive Market Growth

6.4.2 Table-Top Analyzer Cartridges

6.4.2.1 Table-Top Analyzers and Cartridges are Used in Hospitals, Labs, and Research

6.5 Reagents & Other Consumables

6.5.1 Increasing Use of Controls and Calibrators to Drive Market Growth



7 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Urine Tests

7.2.1 Urine Albumin Tests

7.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Urine Creatinine Tests

7.2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Drug Nephrotoxicity to Drive Market Growth

7.2.3 Glycated Albumin Tests

7.2.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Blood & Serum Creatinine Tests

7.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Drive Market Growth



8 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.2.1 Rising Number of Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing by Hospitals is Supporting the Growth of this End-User Segment

8.4 Research Laboratories & Institutes

8.4.1 Increasing Investments in Research is the Major Factor Contributing to Market Growth



9 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Share Analysis

10.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.3.1 Definition and Methodology

10.3.2 Vendor Dive Overview

10.3.2.1 Stars

10.3.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.3.2.3 Pervasive

10.3.2.4 Participants

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix for Start-Ups (2019)

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Responsive Companies

10.4.3 Starting Blocks

10.4.4 Dynamic Companies

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Product Launches & Regulatory Approvals

10.5.2 Partnerships & Agreements

10.5.3 Acquisitions

10.5.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.2 Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffman-La Roche Ag)

11.1.3 Siemens Healthineers Ag

11.1.4 Danaher Corporation

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.6 Sysmex Corporation

11.1.7 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

11.1.8 Promocell GmbH

11.1.9 Randox Laboratories

11.1.10 Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Abbexa Ltd.

11.2.2 Acon Laboratories, Inc.

11.2.3 Arbor Assays, Inc.

11.2.4 Arkray Global Business, Inc.

11.2.5 Aviva Systems Biology

11.2.6 Axxora, LLC

11.2.7 Bioassay Systems

11.2.8 Nova Biomedical Corporation

11.2.9 Quantimetrix Corporation

11.2.10 Raybiotech, Inc.

11.2.11 Sekisui Diagnostics Pei Inc.

11.2.12 Teco Diagnostics

11.2.13 Tulip Diagnostics Ltd.

11.2.14 Ulti Med Products GmbH

11.2.15 Urit Medical Electronic Co., Ltd.



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w59j0v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

