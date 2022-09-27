Aldi Company Outlook Report 2022: Aldi's Private Label Foods will See a Massive Boom

Sep 27, 2022, 16:30 ET
The situation for retail is dire. The biggest cost of living crisis in 30 years, rising energy costs, post COVID-19 uncertainty and the impact of war in Ukraine have led to a perfect storm. And yet, one retailer is set to gain from all of this.
Aldi's private label foods will see a massive boom, as shoppers trade down to cheaper alternatives and the mix changes. As operating costs explode in online grocery and shoppers return to stores, the discounters are set to benefit. But there are significant challenges too.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 The Business Model
- Product Centricity, Relentless Process Optimisation
- Modernising One Single Format, Internationalisation, Buying Power
- Discounters: the Success Factors
- Adaptability, Agility, Online Opportunity, Optimisation and Efficiency
- Simplicity, Simplicity, Simplicity - Fine Tuning Over Decades
- Efficient Layout, Product Presentation and the SKU Count
- Lean Sku Count Means Bigger Buying Power Than Wal-Mart
- Aldi: Supplier Relationships and the Quality Focus
3 The Macro Backdrop
- Inflation Around the World
- Inflation, the Impact on Retailers
- Disrupted Global Supply Chains
- Aldi - March Inflation and Price Rises
- March, Price Rises Round Two
4 Aldi Data
- Recovery After Dismal 2019, But 2020 Gains .
- .Given Up Again in 2021
- Comedown from Corona Induced Sales Bump
- Has Aldi Been Too Focussed on Itself?
- Aldi Nord Sales Per Country in €M 2016-2021
- Aldi Nord Sales Per Store Per Country 2016-2021
- Aldi Nord Sales Densities Per Country 2016-2021
- Aldi Nord Store Numbers 2016-2021 Per Country
- Aldi Nord Selling Space Per Country 2016-2021
- Aldi Nord Average Store Size Per Country 2016-2021
- Aldi Nord - a Return to Profitability Thanks to the Virus
- Aldi Nord - Growth is Set to Come from Abroad in Future
- Aldi Sued Sales Per Country in €M 2016-2021
- Aldi Sued Sales Per Store Per Country 2016-2021
- Aldi Sued Sales Densities Per Country 2016-2021
- Aldi Sued Store Numbers 2016-2021 Per Country
- Aldi Sued Selling Space Per Country 2016-2021
- Aldi Sued Average Store Size Per Country 2016-2021
- Growth for Aldi, But the Gap to Lidl Tightens
- More Work to Be Done on the FMCG A Brands
5 Strategy: Online
- Online in the UK and Ireland, Click & Collect
- Us Expansion Off and Online, Instacart
- Sued & Nord to Cooperate on Online in De
- September - Aldi Onlineshop Launches in De
- Og Delivery Services in Spain and Portugal
- August - Preparing Online Grocery Launch in Austria
- Online Grocery in Vienna
- December - E-Food in Austria and Switzerland
- Aldi Cancels Deliveroo Deal in UK
- March - Online Store/Online Grocery
6 Strategy: IT Towards "One" Aldi
- Aldi's New IT Architecture is Going Live
- Aldi's Backend Architecture Now Ahead of Lidl at a Cost of €1.5B
- October - Creating a Tech Hub in Poland
- November - Aldi Introduces ESL
- November - Aldi's IT Transformation
7 Strategy: Aldi Store Concept
- July - Aldi Trials "Scan & Go"
- November - Online Kiosks in Store
- Electronic Shelf Label (Esl) Roll Out
- Reworking the Store Concept
- October - Project Development in Real Estate
8 Strategy: Aldi Cashierless Store
- September - Plans for a Cashierless Store
- October - Aldi Nord Announces Its High Tech Cashierless Store
- January - Aldi'S Shop&Go Cashierless Store
- Aldi Sued and the Aifi Partnership Around Cashierless Stores
9 Strategy: Supply Chain
- Sued Innovating the Fresh Supply Chain Again
- Corona Changes, Future Resilience, Contract Changes
- Nord Innovating the Fresh Supply Chain
- October - Fresh Logistics Platform
- October - Non Food Supply Bottlenecks
- March - Changing International Supply Contracts
10 Strategy: FMCG A Brands - How Far to Go?
- FMCG A Brands at Aldi
- Aldi Nord Pushes Fmcg a Brands
- The Limits of the Strategy
- Private Label Harmonisation
- August - Private Label Brand for Organics
11 Recent Key Developments - Aldi Nord
- Recruitment Drive and Store Refreshing in Belgium
- Spain - New Store Openings
- Spain Expansion Plans
- France - the Leaderprice Acquisition
- France - Catching Up With Lidl in Store Numbers
- France - Leaderprice Conversion Completed
- French Expansion Plans
- Denmark - Executing the Turnaround Strategy
- September - Portugal Expansion
- Recent Key Developments - Aldi Sued
- Australia - 20 Years Down Under
- Modernising Australian Dcs
- Australia, a New Store Format
- February - Pizzabot in Sydney
- August - Hiring in the UK
- UK Expansion Plans
- January - Looking for Even More UK Sourcing
- A Successful UK Xmas, Competition Sees Declines
- Recruitment Drive in the US
12 Outlook & Recommendations
