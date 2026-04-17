ALDX UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 29, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Aldeyra To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Aldeyra between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aldeyra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALDX) and reminds investors of the May 29, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) The results of the reproxalap (an Aldeyra drug candidate) clinical trials were inconsistent; (2) the inconsistency of the results rendered any purported positive findings from these trials unreliable and not meaningful; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Aldeyra's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damage.

On March 17, 2026, Aldeyra disclosed that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter rejecting its NDA for reproxalap, citing insufficient evidence of efficacy. The FDA found that the company's clinical studies failed to provide adequate, well-controlled support that the drug effectively treats dry eye disease, noting inconsistent results and concluding that the overall data does not demonstrate the product's effectiveness.

On this news, Aldeyra's stock price fell $2.99 per share, or 70.7% to close at $1.24 per share on March 17, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Aldeyra's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Aldeyra class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ALDX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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