Alex Intriago of Bridgemont Wealth Named to Forbes' 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgemont Wealth is proud to announce that Alex Intriago AWMA®, Managing Partner - Investment Officer, has been named to the Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. The annual recognition, developed by Forbes in partnership with SHOOK Research, honors financial advisors who demonstrate excellence in client service, industry experience, and professional integrity.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings are based on a rigorous methodology that includes both quantitative and qualitative criteria. SHOOK Research evaluates advisors through interviews, compliance records, industry experience, assets under management, client retention, best practices, and firm nominations.

"This recognition is really a reflection of the incredible clients who trust us with some of the most important decisions they'll ever make," said Intriago. "Wealth management is about much more than investments. It's about helping individuals and families create confidence, preserve what they've built, and build a legacy. I'm honored by this recognition and grateful to our clients who have placed their trust in our team."

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Bridgemont Wealth serves affluent individuals and families, business owners, and professionals with comprehensive wealth management strategies that integrate investment management, retirement planning, tax-efficient portfolio design, estate planning coordination, and multigenerational wealth planning.

This recognition adds to a growing list of industry accolades for Intriago, who was also named to the Forbes Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list in 2025.

Beyond serving clients, Intriago remains deeply committed to the community through philanthropic leadership and civic engagement. He is an active supporter of numerous charitable and educational initiatives, including the University of Florida Athletic Association, the Gator Bowl Charities Dream Team, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville.

About Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; Awarded April 2026; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 6/30/24- 6/30/25 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

2025 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State: Awarded August 2025; Data compiled by SHOOK Research LLC based on the time period from 3/31/24 - 3/31/25 (Source: Forbes.com). The Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Bridgemont Wealth

Bridgemont Wealth partners with individuals, families, business owners, and professionals to provide comprehensive wealth management solutions. Through a personalized, relationship-driven approach, the firm helps clients their financial journey with confidence and clarity.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 25 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation's largest financial institutions. WIM offers financial products and services through bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, (WFAFN) Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.

Contact:

Barbara E. Schroeder

[email protected]

(904) 544-7950

SOURCE Bridgemont Wealth